Join the 'Sunrise Joy Wiggle' and dance the negativity away

As the sun paints the horizon with hues of gold, people from all walks of life are expected to gather at Grotto Beach in Hermanus as they prepare to embrace the "Sunrise Joy Wiggle" session. The beach, where sand meets the ocean waves and majestic mountains stand sentinel, serves as the perfect canvas for a morning of movement, magic and healing.

Upon arrival, attendees will receive state-of-the-art headsets, which will be a gateway to a multi-sensory experience, curated by accredited facilitators. The session, more than a mere rhythmic journey, incorporates meditation, breath work and movement. Each participant becomes a part of this symphony of movement and positive energy. Attendees are encouraged to express their individuality and are urged to dress up according to the chosen theme of “Sunrise Joy Wiggle", which will set the tone for a morning filled with positivity and vibrancy.

Remember to dress in layers as the Cape mornings can often be chilly. They can be removed as you start getting comfortable during the session. This session is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, from 7am to 8am. Early birds are advised to arrive at 6.30am to collect their headsets and soak in the pre-wiggle anticipation. And as the waves provide a rhythmic backdrop and the sun begins to rise, participants are invited to let loose, move and dance.

Sweat is a welcome companion and, for those seeking an extra-refreshing touch, the organisers advise that you bring a swimsuit for a post-wiggle ocean dip. Where: Grotto Beach, Hermanus. When: January 27 at 7am.

Cost: Tickets cost R50 and can be purchased from Quicket. “EVITA@88” At the age of 88, Evita Bezuidenhout still stands as a formidable and enduring figure in the public eye.

Since her introduction in 1981 as the South African Ambassador to Bapetikosweti, she has been a captivating presence, catching the public's ear and eye with her unique charm and wit. The satirical Afrikaans socialite, a character played by acclaimed South African performer, author, satirist, and social activist Pieter-Dirk Uys, is now set to take her unique brand of humour to the Cape Town stage. Bezuidenhout has witnessed the profound transformations of South African politics, navigating the shift from the National Party's era to the rise of the ANC.

Despite her long-standing connection with the political kitchen of Luthuli House, “Tannie Evita”, as she has affectionately become known as, has mastered the art of keeping her opinions close to her chest. However, as the country approaches a pivotal general election in early 2024, some matters simply cannot be contained, with Bezuidenhout set to lend her voice and comedy to matters of national importance. Known for her candid and straightforward commentary, Bezuidenhout is poised to call a spade a sizwe, proving once again that her voice is an indispensable presence in our democratic wilderness.

Evita Bezuidenhout. Picture: Instagram Her experiences, spanning decades of political upheavals, make her insights invaluable as the nation stands on the brink of another crucial election. With South Africans grappling with the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, Bezuidenhout's perspective promises to cut through the noise, offering a seasoned and astute analysis of the political landscape. Her ability to blend humour with astute observations has made her a beloved and trusted commentator, and as the nation heads to the polls, “Tannie Evita's” voice is sure to resonate as a beacon of wisdom and wit.

Where: Theatre at Evita se Perron, in Darling, Cape Town. When: January 27 at 1pm. Cost: Tickets are R250 and can be purchased from Quicket.

LAGER Festival Mark your calendars for a beer lover’s paradise at the LAGER Festival. Experience a flavourful journey with unlimited tastings of 12 diverse Lager styles, crafted by some of the Western Cape's finest home-brewers. For just R75, you'll receive a complimentary glass and the opportunity to indulge in unlimited tastings from talented home-brewers (while stocks last).

With 12 distinct Lager styles to explore, it's a beer enthusiast's dream come true. And for those who prefer a familiar favourite, the festival’s Tap Room will be serving up their usual go-to beers. Enjoy brews, bites and beats at the LAGER Festival. But the fun doesn't stop with the brews. Delight your taste buds with our selection of pizzas and snacks, ensuring you stay fuelled throughout the day. As you sip and chow, you’ll enjoy the vibrant atmosphere accompanied by live music kicking off at 2pm.

Tickets are limited, so don't miss out on this fantastic beer-filled day. Secure your spot now to guarantee your access to the LAGER festival, where every sip tells a story and every flavour is a celebration. Cheers to an unforgettable day of brews, bites and beats. Where: Lilypatrick Craft brewery in Stellenbosch.