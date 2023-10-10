K Naomi confirms she is expecting baby No. 2

Local media personality K Naomi Phakathi has announced that she’s expecting her second bundle of joy. Unlike her big reveal in 2021, this time she took to Instagram to post a simple but cute picture of her daughter donned in a white T-shirt which reads: “‘B’ is for big Sister”.

The TV personality and brand strategist wrote in the caption: “Growing my family, we are having a baby.🤍✨ #AGodThing #No2OnTheWay.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Phakathi (@knaomin) Naomi and her husband, Tshepo Phakathi, had a Tswana wedding last March after welcoming their first child (daughter), and it was followed by a traditional Zulu wedding in September. Both celebrations where attended by many industry A-listers including TV presenter Pearl Modiadie, YouTube sensation and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuze, and former Miss South Africa (1994) Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo.

Marking her one year traditional Zulu wedding anniversary, she gave fans a full view of the day by posting the full video on her YouTube channel, which she started two months ago with the aim of giving fans a glimpse of her life. With a focus on fashion, beauty, music and lifestyle she said: “I’ll be sharing a lot of what I enjoy doing... anything that allows me to be creative. This is a BTS into what makes the K Naomi brand. “People think that we are here just creating content but there is a bigger picture,” she shared.

Following her latest announcement, congratulatory messages came in from fans and fellow Mzansi A-listers. Rapper Bioty commented: “Yaaaaaaaaaaaaay!!!!!!!!! Congratulations mommy!!!! This is incredible!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.” Nadia Nakai, also a rapper, wrote: “Awwww! Congratulations mama!”