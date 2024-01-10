Kabza De Small reveals guest artist for Mozambique one-man show

Kabza De Small is cooking up a storm for his East African fans, and it's going to be a party like no other. Scheduled for February, this solo show is already making waves and guess who's joining the musical madness? The one and only MaWhoo!

MaWhoo, the powerhouse behind the gold-selling hit “Kulula” from her debut “What a Time to Be Alive” EP. And wait, there's more – she followed that up with another banger titled “Nduma Ndumane”, featuring Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, and Da Muziqal Chef. The news had fans in Mzansi and internationally jumping for joy. @keletsosebolai3795 commented: “Kabza and MaWhoo are dangerous all their collaborations are just insane.”

And @user-bu2en5pv7b who said: “As a country let's protect this duo (Kabza and MaWhoo).” Now, the singer, reality star and genius behind the "Dali Wam" hit is set to hit the stage on February 24 in Matola, Mozambique. It's her debut performance in Mozambique, and the excitement is real! Excited about the announcement De Small, took to his Instagram page: "Mozambique, My One Man show is happening 24 February ✨ @mawhoo_ will be there, performing in Matola for the first time ❤️."