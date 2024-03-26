Khaya Dladla bows out of Gagasi FM after 6 years

Actor, radio, and television personality Khaya Dladla has announced that he will be leaving Gagasi FM. Dladla will bid farewell to his popular drive-time show, the Gagasi FM Drive, on March 29.

In a media statement, the former "Uzalo" star penned an appreciation messages to the station and its listeners as he announced his exit. “It pains me that I find myself in a position where I have had to leave a brand that I fell in love with years ago due to the non-conducive environment. The trajectory of my personal brand is no longer aligned with that of the station, however, I would like to thank every single person who made my journey at Gagasi FM a fruitful one. “From the visionaries who appreciated my talent and invited me to join Gagasi FM to the amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with, thank you for welcoming me with open arms.

“All the great on-air personalities who brought so much flavour and colour to this brand. A big thank you goes to all the brands I have endorsed throughout my radio journey. Ngiyabonga (thank you),” he said. Actor, radio, and television personality Khaya Dladla. Picture: Supplied Dladla first joined the station in 2018, growing from hosting the station's weekend shows to hosting “The Breakfast” and “Drive Time" shows. Fondly known as “your favourite queer of the airwaves” on radio, he said he was leaving the station to focus on broadening his horizons and expanding his brand both nationally and internationally, and to also realign his brand value with like-minded brands.

As most radio stations nationwide are going through the shuffling season, Gagasi FM found itself in hot water with its listeners on Monday after one of its former presenters Penny Ntuli voiced her disappointment with the station. Ntuli took to social media to announce that she would not be renewing her contract for the upcoming season as she was offered a fee she was unhappy about. In a lengthy post, she revealed receipts of her resignation letter and new contract offer. The new contract offer showed an amount of R711,98 per Sunday show that will run for 3 hours.