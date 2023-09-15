Kids who are following in their famous parents footsteps

If you are as old as me, or even a bit older, then you are likely to remember when global superstar, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, reality TV star turned businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, and South African media personality, DJ Zinhle, among a few others, gave birth to their first-born kids. Fast forward to 2023, the same kids, obviously much older, and so am I, are showing the same star power as their famous parents.

I guess the saying, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, is true. Recently, Blue Ivy Carter stunned crowds when she performed on stage during her mother Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”. At just 11, Blue Ivy stole the show when she showed off her epic moves as she danced in formation with the rest of the group.

Videos of her, taken from those who attended the concerts, made their way online, making the little star trend for days on end. Blue Ivy seemed to be having such a good time performing for her mom’s fans, and I’m sure she made thousands of her own. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Ivy Carter (@blueivy.carter) I have a strong feeling that Blue Ivy is going to belt out a note or two in the near future. It wouldn’t be surprising considering she is the daughter of both multi-award-winning rapper Jay-Z and Beyoncé, whose voices have earned a mass following around the globe.

Another star-in-the-making is DJ Zinhle and the late Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s daughter, Kairo Forbes. The eight-year-old took to the stage at the recently held Galaxy 947 Joburg Day. The concert was a tribute to the slain rapper and Kairo very bravely and gracefully sang a heartbreaking rendition of her father's hit song, “Company”, for the thousands in attendance.

She was joined on stage by her mother, her late father's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, and her “glammy”, Lynn Forbes. The performance left the crowd and her family teary-eyed. While this was Kairo’s first public performance, she has been known to put up a performance behind closed doors. Her late award-winning father always posted clips of Kairo rocking out in studio or doing a TikTok dance or two with him.

The rising star has also been very active in her mom’s fashion label, “Era by DJ Zinhle”, where she helped design her own jewellery collection and eye-wear range. The collection features sunglasses and prescription glasses for children aged four to seven with Kairo's name on the frames. As soon as the collaboration was announced kids of Mzansi made their parents flock to the physical and online stores to buy something from the range.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 10-year-old daughter, North West, seems to be following in her fashionista parent’s footsteps. Before North could even walk she was wearing pieces from labels such as Balenciaga, Crocs and even Pastelle. North is, unsurprisingly, a rising style icon.

In June 2022, this fashion-forward little star almost broke the internet when she showed up at Paris Fashion Week wearing her famous dad’s Pastelle cobalt blue varsity jacket, the same one Kanye wore to the American Music Awards nearly 16 years ago. North’s style is a blend of glam and hip hop. For her footwear, she has adopted an edgy aesthetic wearing styles like leather combat boots and Balenciaga's nameplate platform Crocs clogs.