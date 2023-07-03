WATCH: Cutest duo alert: Kairo Forbes and Glammy living large in New York City

Prepare to be swept away by the adorabe and the heartwarming bond shared between Kairo Forbes, the daughter of the late South African rapper AKA, and her grandmother Lynn Forbes, affectionately known as Glammy. A recent Instagram video shared by Kairo showcased the duo’s adventures in the Big Apple.

The caption accompanying the video read: “One thing about Glammy and me, we will ❤️ and leave Mama in Dubai and move on real quick! ✌🏽🙈😅.” This heartwarming clip depicted the incredible bond between Kairo and her grandmother, radiating love and creating cherished memories as they explored the streets of New York City. There’s so much sass in the caption alone and, trust me, the video showcases the sassyness and the adorable bond that the two share.

Glammy brings an unforgettable charm to their New York City adventure. Her infectious enthusiasm and larger-than-life personality are the perfect complement to Kairo’s adorable presence. The two are seen having a bucket load fun, and in style, of course. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo Forbes World 🇿🇦 (@kairo.forbes) Together they create a captivating dynamic that leaves fans shedding tears of joy. Glammy’s love and support for her granddaughter shines through in every moment.

Kairo Forbes and Glammy were spotted strolling through the vibrant streets of New York City, taking in the sights and sounds of the iconic urban landscape. The pair explored the city’s unique energy seeing places such as the Statue of Liberty, savouring New York classic Wendy’s and visiting the One World Observatory. While the weather in South Africa has been less than ideal, we can’t help but envy the sunshine and adventures but Mzansi is here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza) DJ Zinhle commented: ‘’Glammy you’re simply the best ❤️.’’ The bond between grandmother and granddaughter exemplifies the power of family and the importance of cherishing relationships. Fans of Kairo and AKA have praised the strength and resilience demonstrated by the grandmother and granddaughter.

Their ability to find joy and create new experiences together is inspiring for many who have faced their own struggles and challenges. Despite the loss of AKA, who tragically passed away earlier this year, Kairo and Glammy have found solace and support in one another, a testament to their love but also a reminder of the unbreakable bonds that can transcend distance and time. Despite the distance, South Africans embraced their journey and supported them wholeheartedly. ‘’Glammy is cut from a different cloth❤️ I love her vibe so much!!😍’’ wrote one.