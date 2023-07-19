K.O, Maphorisa and Jeremy Loops among star-studded line-up for Joburg Day

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2023 has revealed its star-studded line-up, featuring some of South Africa’s top musical talents. The line-up includes Jeremy Loops, K.O, DJ Maphorisa, Mafikizolo, Shekinah, DJ Zinhle, Prince Kaybee, Mango Groove, GoodLuck, and Mi Casa.
The announcement was made in various exciting ways. The 947 Breakfast Club revealed Jeremy Loops as the first artist through a live call with him.
Mango Groove, known for their infectious blend of pop, jazz, and African music, sent a voice note to announce their participation. DJ Maphorisa, the record producer, singer, and songwriter, was also confirmed for the line-up.
K.O was announced by Mo Flava on the “Mo Flava Show” during an on-air call. GoodLuck, the chart-topping electronic music band, shared their excitement through a voice note.
Shekinah, the award-winning singer, announced her addition to the line-up during a call with “Afternoons with Zweli”.
DJ Maphorisa responds to amapiano fall-out, urges SA to learn from Nigerians
DJ Maphorisa tweet sparks a conversation about Emtee’s work ethics
Ami Faku takes centre stage at some of SA’s biggest music festivals
#RedFest2023 - Redhill Arts Festival set to unite some of the most renowned names in theatre, music and the arts
The legendary Afro-soul duo Mafikizolo was also added to the line-up for a nostalgic twist.
The "947 Drive with Thando" team welcomed DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee to the line-up with a grand announcement.
Mi Casa, the sensational live band, joined Thando in the studio to formally announce their participation.
The Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2023 event will take place on Saturday, September 2, at the Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria.
The event promises a day filled with incredible music, unforgettable performances, and a vibrant atmosphere.
Tickets for the event are available for purchase at www.ticketpros.co.za.