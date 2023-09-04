‘Kokota’ is an inspiring drama series about four friends trying to make it in the music industry

Viewers will be transported to the bustling streets of Mamelodi in Mzansi Magic’s new show, “Kokota”. The drama delves into the amapiano genre as four friends defy all odds to make a name for themselves in the industry.

The gritty drama features dancer and actor Thato Dithebe in the lead as Tshepang, a preacher’s son, who has dreams of conquering the amapiano music scene, despite his parents’ disapproval and them saying he is “bringing shame to the family and church name”. Tshepang, his brother Tshepo (Thabang Lefoa) and their band of misfits embark on a journey to realise his dreams of becoming an amapiano star while navigating the dangers and trappings of the music industry. Will it pay off?

The cast also includes “Gomora” stars Obakeng Kgwedi and Leera Mthethwa, Koketso Motaung from “The River”, Molefi Monaisa from “Dora’s Peace”, Bathabile Mashigo from “The Queen” and soap actor Noel Baloyi. “Mzansi Magic is dedicated to bringing stories our viewers can resonate with and that are in line with the world around us. “‘Kokota’ is a magnificent embodiment of this: it’s a youth-centred story about one of the most impactful subcultures to come out of Africa. We can’t wait for our audience to be immersed in its world,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.