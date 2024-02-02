Independent Online
kykNET is looking for contestants to showcase their home decor skills in new reality series, ‘Klein Paradys’

A small space set to be transformed. l UNSPLASH

Published 2h ago

Share

In an exciting development for reality TV enthusiasts, kykNET (DStv channel 144) has proudly unveiled its latest original-format reality series, "Klein Paradys“, scheduled for a late 2024 broadcast.

In this fresh and original format, six teams, made up of pairs with existing relationships, will compete to transform micro-apartments and win a cool R1 million.

The diverse teams, ranging from siblings and parent-child duos to friends, colleagues, romantic partners or even former romantic partners, will strive to transform micro-homes into five-star accommodation for prospective guests.

The series taps into the trend of micro-home design, showcasing how these compact spaces can be both stylish and practical.

The team that can create the most impressive, beautiful, and practical micro-home will walk away with the grand prize. So, if you're someone who can make a small space both stylish and functional, this could be your moment to shine.

Produced by Afrokaans, this show is not only about watching on TV but also engaging in the conversation on social media using #KleinParadys.

"Klein Paradys" promises to be a compelling and entertaining show as it combines creativity, personal relationships, and a unique challenge: transforming small apartments into luxury spaces.

Viewers can expect drama, impressive makeovers and a glimpse into how teams handle the pressure.

Filmed in the scenic Western Cape, "Klein Paradys" promises to be a visual treat. You can catch it on kykNET (DStv channel 144) or watch it on DStv Stream and DStv Catch Up later in the year.

Entries are currently open until February 29, giving hopefuls a chance to be a part of the action.

