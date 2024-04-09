KykNet's ‘Vrystaatbewoners’ celebrates the rich history and diversity of the Free State

KykNet and BrightRock have teamed up to bring viewers a new show called “Vrystaatbewoners”, which is part of the “Bewoners” series. This docuseries showcases the extraordinary individuals of the Free State province, sharing their inspiring stories of transformation, love, adaptability and victory.

The Free State is known for its vast agricultural lands, rich cultural heritage, and stunning natural landscapes. This series will incorporate these elements by showcasing the diverse lifestyles, traditions, and environments found within the province. Suzanne Stevens, deputy CEO of BrightRock, said: “With ‘Vrystaatbewoners’ and its predecessors – ‘Karoobewoners’, ‘Weskusbewoners’ and ‘Laeveldbewoners’ – we celebrate change and tell the beautiful stories of people who live in regions of South Africa that are often overlooked. “We hope viewers will enjoy and appreciate the history and cultural diversity of the people of the Free State and that they will be inspired by their remarkable stories of change.”

Moolmanshoek, a scenic area in the Free State. l SUPPLIED Series director Ian Martin, who was born and raised in the Free State, describes each episode as a tribute to the resourcefulness of Free Staters. The series explores the diverse stories of urban centres, small towns and farmland, celebrating the human spirit. “Vrystaatbewoners” takes viewers on a journey through the heart of South Africa, revealing the vibrant narratives of the province's residents.

“Characters like Joseph Potsane, known as "the pothole killer," and Marietjie Crowther, a former finance professional turned cheese maker, offer a glimpse into the province's generosity, strength, and unexpected beauty. Artist Willem Pretorius, whose paintings revive forgotten spaces, adds to the richness of the series. Viewers can expect to see the agricultural heartland of the Free State, with scenes depicting farming communities, livestock ranches, and fields of crops as far as the eye can see.