LaConco shines bright as ‘Star’ on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco might not have taken the crown on S3’s “The Masked Singer SA” but her appearance left a mark, especially by throwing her close friend Somizi Mhlongo off his guessing game. On Saturday, Mhlongo, known for his sharp instincts, failed to identify Conco as “Star” on the popular TV show, despite their regular pre-gym chats.

Reflecting on Mhlongo's misstep, Conco shared with “Sowetan”: “The first thing he said to me (after the unmasking) was, ‘I have 10- to 15-minute chats before we gym with this person – how did I miss you?’ He was shocked and I knew he was going to be surprised.” Mhlongo’s detective skills led him to suspect Conco as the hidden talent behind “Ice Cream” – a guess that was way off the mark. Conco, amused by his error, said: “Haai! Somizi needs to learn more about me.” Even the other panellists – J-Something, Skhumba Hlophe, and Sithelo Shozi – couldn't figure it out, tossing around names like DBN Gogo, Dineo Langa, Mpoomy Ledwaba, and Thando Thabethe.

But Conco’s experience on the show was more than about being unmasked. From the thrill of performing in disguise to receiving her mask in America and stealthily bringing it home, it was a memorable journey. The former “Real Housewives of Durban” star wore a yellow star costume, she said: “My name is Nonkanyiso, which means light. Initially, I thought the costume design should be a candle, but the two ladies that designed my costume chose the star, and it just made sense.” “It was a different experience. Being there, performing and even walking around the studio to being driven from my home with my identity hidden was such a nice experience.

“They (the production team) called me ‘Star’ when they are speaking on their intercoms – I had fun,” she said. “As a personality in the public business, it’s quite important that now and then you challenge yourself. I knew from the recordings, choosing the song, listening to myself sing … I was like ‘Oh lo lo, girl. But let us do and just have fun’.” She took to Instagram saying: “When I got a call to be part of this, had mixed emotions being nervous and excited to try something new. Well I know I’m not a good singer but went for it. Thank you @maskedsingerza for the opportunity.

"Thank you, SA for loving 'Star', catch the repeat on Thursday on S1 at 9pm and Friday on S3 at 10pm." Even though Conco doesn't consider herself a singer, fans seemed to have enjoyed her performance and praised her talent. @mpho_hlongwayn said: "Never would have guessed!!!? What a staaaaaar!!!🤭😩🔥"

@rufaro_sigauke said: “My guess was the star is a singer on real life … You should try music … We loved you our big star😍😍😍😍😍😍” “I was so surprised 😍your voice is great 🙌❤️,” @philile_jwara said. Radio presenter Anele Mdoda said: “What a star you are.”