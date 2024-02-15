Lady Du finds her new groove in gospel music

Earlier this year, amapiano artist Lady Du took a courageous step by opening up about her mental health struggles. In an Instagram post, she shared her journey through difficult times, attributing her resilience to a second chance at life.

Lady Du expressed gratitude for her newfound appreciation for life and simplicity, attributing it to divine intervention. Her decision to integrate gospel music into her performances speaks volumes about her spiritual journey and newfound purpose. In a recent performance, Lady Du unapologetically switched from her own songs to gospel, suggesting a deeper connection to her faith and a desire to share this with others despite the setting.

In an Instagram a post she highlighted her faith and willingness to follow the guidance of her heart. She wrote: “I knew my purpose was to be a fisher of men!!!! Pastors don’t go to groove so when the spirit of God comes through I do as I am told! What ever it is that my heart wants to present I follow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ “One day I’ll write a gospel song ❤️❤️“