Usher ties the knot with long-time girlfriend on the same day as Super Bowl show

Aside from heating up more than just the stage lately, Usher surprised everyone by tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea on Sunday. And get this – he did it on the same day that he blew away the world with his electrifying performance at the Super Bowl half-time show.

Usher made it official with Goicoechea at “Vegas Weddings” on February 11. From sizzling as a sexy underwear model for Kim Kardashian's Skims to stealing the spotlight with his groundbreaking Super Bowl performance – Usher kept us on our toes. And let's not even get started on the whole drama with Keke Palmer.

After their Super Bowl extravaganza, the love birds strutted their stuff in Las Vegas, making heads turn left and right. Usher sported a white floor-sweeping fur coat over his sleek black tux while Goicoechea rocked an all-white pant suit that screamed sophistication. With an off-the-shoulder, tie-waist jacket and wide-leg pants. Usher opened up about his relationship and his decision to get married.