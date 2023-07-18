Lady Du finds solace in music following brother’s death

Lady Du, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, says she’s turned to music as a way of coping with the recent death of her brother, Thabiso. In her Instagram post, Lady Du shared her feelings of real pain and the realisation that no amount of money can replace the time spent with family and close friends.

She wrote: “My daughter took this picture, I decided to post it because I now understand what real pain is, working through it. “A message I’d like to send to everyone is, please spend as much time with your family as you can. No amount of money can replace time spent with loved ones.” She went on to express her intention to be “kinder” to herself and those around her. She mentioned that music has become her solace during this difficult time and vowed to work even harder.

“From today moving forward I promise to be kinder to myself and people around me, I promise to give hugs when needed, promise to share God in everything I do. “I’m in sooo much pain but I want to work 10 times harder because the only safe place I have is music!!!!” Lady Du also thanked her followers and friends for their heartfelt messages.

She concluded her post by reminding her fans and followers that she loves them and urged everyone to keep their faith. “God loves all of us, he hears our cry 🙌🏼🙏🙏🙏 keep the faith and remember that he’ll never leave us nor forsake us ❤️ I love you guys 🙏.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) Lady Du shared the devastating news of her brother’s death in a heartfelt post, expressing her sensitivity to death and her pain over not being able to fulfil her plans for him.