Lady Du’s upcoming ‘Ngwenya’ EP celebrates ancestry and artistry

In recent months, Lady Du has been making a name for herself in the music scene as well as the beauty world. Last year, she launched her beauty salon in Kwa-Thema, Springs, called Wawa La Beauty and is now set to expand her empire with the introduction of a second outlet.

The amapiano star, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, is now set to release the first single off her upcoming EP, “Ngwenya”, on Friday, May 10. She explained on Instagram that while the EP will be released on May 17, she is thrilled to be releasing “Underrated” this week, which features Nkosazana Daughter, Aymos, Professor and a host of other collaborators. Lady Du added that the EP symbolises her journey, resilience and heritage and that through her music, she pays tribute to her grandfather and the challenges she’s overcome.

“I’m an African child born from the NGWENYA family!! I’ve been through sooo much in my life, I feel like my grandfather would be sooo proud if he was alive,” a part of her post read. “I’m finally dropping my EP on my actual birthday the 17th of may. I worked with people I feel South Africa needs to see!!! Vocal powerhouses, I chose the title UNDERRATED to represent all the artists that feel like they should be somewhere but there’s a lot happening that stops them from being the greatest.” “This is for all the independent artists. People that do everything themselves. All the people that do so much for the industry but feel like. Trapped!!! As a person that’s been there listen to your heart!!!!! Don’t forget where you come from!!!!! God will see you!!! Let your surname carry you!!!! Build your legacy!!!!!! Thank you all for saving my life,” she added.