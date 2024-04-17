Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Langa Mavuso grateful for the safe return of his mother after hijacking incident

Langa Mavuso Picture: File.

Langa Mavuso Picture: File.

Published 3h ago

Share

South African musician Langa Muvuso was distraught following the recent hijacking of his mother.

In the early hours of Wednesday, April 17, the “Mvula” hitmaker took to social media to appeal to South Africans to help him find his mother.

“South Africa. My mother was hijacked, taken against her will, violated and dumped in an unfamiliar place for her car, cell phones and laptops, and as we plead for help, this is a response we get.

“A paid protection service failed us. We must now respond to this,” he wrote on X.

Mavuso wasted no time in calling out Tracker for not being able to assist in finding his mother.

“Tonight @Tracker_SA has failed my family. I cannot even begin to explain my disappointment in their service and their staff's lack of care. I am angry and frustrated. How do I sleep not knowing where my mother is? How do I close my eyes?”

Fortunately, his mother was located in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, after nine hours of searching.

“Thank you, Lord. We’ve just found her in Naturena with no help of @Tracker_SA after a sleepless night. Thank you for your prayers, raising awareness, assistance and calls. Grateful,” he wrote.

He also appealed for people to come forward if they knew someone who was hijacked on April 16 around the Mondeor area.

“If you witnessed a hijacking in the Mondeor area yesterday in the afternoon, please DM ME. My mom and her car were last located in the power park area around 7 pm last night.”

So far, one person has come forward that their aunt was hijacked in Mondeor.

What happened to Mavuso’s mother triggered many people because so many have been victims of the same crime.

People are angry and feel government is not doing enough to address the growing problem.

Related Topics:

South African CelebsHijackingEntertainmentArtistsCrime and courtsCelebrity Gossip