Langa Mavuso grateful for the safe return of his mother after hijacking incident

South African musician Langa Muvuso was distraught following the recent hijacking of his mother. In the early hours of Wednesday, April 17, the “Mvula” hitmaker took to social media to appeal to South Africans to help him find his mother.

“South Africa. My mother was hijacked, taken against her will, violated and dumped in an unfamiliar place for her car, cell phones and laptops, and as we plead for help, this is a response we get. “A paid protection service failed us. We must now respond to this,” he wrote on X. South Africa. My mother was hijacked, taken against her will, violated and dumped in an unfamiliar place for her car, cellphones and laptops and as we pled for help this is a response we get. A paid protection service failed us. We must now respond to this. pic.twitter.com/MFLCR4PDgo — Langa Mavuso (@LangaMav) April 17, 2024 Mavuso wasted no time in calling out Tracker for not being able to assist in finding his mother.

“Tonight @Tracker_SA has failed my family. I cannot even begin to explain my disappointment in their service and their staff's lack of care. I am angry and frustrated. How do I sleep not knowing where my mother is? How do I close my eyes?” Fortunately, his mother was located in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, after nine hours of searching. “Thank you, Lord. We’ve just found her in Naturena with no help of @Tracker_SA after a sleepless night. Thank you for your prayers, raising awareness, assistance and calls. Grateful,” he wrote.

He also appealed for people to come forward if they knew someone who was hijacked on April 16 around the Mondeor area. “If you witnessed a hijacking in the Mondeor area yesterday in the afternoon, please DM ME. My mom and her car were last located in the power park area around 7 pm last night.” So far, one person has come forward that their aunt was hijacked in Mondeor.