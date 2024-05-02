Lebo M has reportedly moved on amid current divorce proceedings

It seems love is in the air again for famed music producer Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake, who's reportedly found solace in the arms, or should I say feet, of a new lover as he navigates his divorce from his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels. The announcement of the couple's separation last year sent ripples through the entertainment industry, with allegations of fraud and mystical practices casting a shadow over their public union.

But as the dust settles on another failed union, it appears that Lebo M is ready to dive into the sea of romance once more. Known for his tumultuous love life, from Viveca Gipson to Nandi Ndlovu, and Ngani-Casara to former "Generations" actress Zoe Mthiyane, Lebo M's life reads like a chapter from a steamy romance novel, filled with passion, drama and a few plot twists. According to the grapevine, Lebo M has set his sights on a new bae. A cryptic Instagram post, featuring a snapshot of him with a mysterious woman's feet casually resting on his lap, has fuelled speculation about his romantic life.

"Been a hard long fun tour in Spain to Portugal," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lebo M Morake (@thereallebo_m) @cebo_cc commented: “It's the moving on for me.” Producer @_teboho_tema commented: “New release. Life goes on.”

@tebasco_wrote: “New baddie soft launch 😍.” Lebo M moves on..



A few months after separating from his wife Pretty Samuels, Lebo M is back in the dating game and it seems life is going well. The singer and producer, separated from his wife last year, after a year of nuptials amid allegations of muthi, secrets, fraud and… pic.twitter.com/r3HmRYBIQi — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) May 1, 2024 X user @Dingswayo_N commented: “No time to mourn Madala ....moving on.” No time to mourn Madala ....moving on pic.twitter.com/Yhixi2o6Q7 — Dingswayo kaNyambose (@Dingswayo_N) May 1, 2024 @VendaVendor commented: “New Lion King bag, new bae. Consistent king.”