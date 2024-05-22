‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series to release next year

The iconic Elle Woods is set to make an epic return to the screen as a “Legally Blonde” prequel series is in the works for Prime Video, which is due to be released next year. The new series, called “Elle” is set to follow the pink-loving, charismatic Woods in high school during the 1990s.

Viewers will learn more about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we have come to know and love, ahead of the events that took place in the first “Legally Blonde” film. The 2001 movie was a hit at the box office with its empowering message and comedic elements resonated with audiences worldwide. Based on the novel by Amanda Brown, the film is based on Elle as a sorority sister who attends Harvard Law School in a desperate bid to win back her ex-boyfriend. But she soon finds her own worth as she begins life at the prestigious education institution.

While Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon played the lead in this movie and the sequel, the actress playing Elle, the cast as well as the show's release date, is yet to be announced. Witherspoon will now produce the series through her production company, Hello Sunshine, together with Amazon MGM Studios. The company, which seeks to “put women at the centre of every story”, was responsible for the tv series, “Daisy Jones And The Six” as well as the feature film, “Something From Tiffany’s.”

She recently took to Instagram to post a video, inscribed “Something pink is coming” and “Go back in time”, of her getting dressed and applying pink lipstick before brandishing a “top secret” scented script ahead of an Amazon Prime Video presentation to advertisers. She captioned the post: "Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo ✨ I’M SO EXCITED! 🎀💅🤩🩷.” “Elle” was written by Laura Kittrell, who will also serve as executive producer alongside Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and the “Legally Blonde” movie franchise producer, Marc Platt.

The first “Legally Blonde” movie became a pop culture phenomenon and propelled Witherspoon to superstardom. Following its success, “Legally Blonde 2: Red White and Blonde” was released in 2003, where she reprised her role. Witherspoon produced the third spin-off, “Legally Blondes'' even though she didn't star in it and it went straight-to-video release in 2009.