Theatregoers will be tickled pink by ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’ in Cape Town

Cape Town's vibrant entertainment scene is set to sparkle with a bit of glamour, social commentary and uproarious laughter as three captivating productions take centre stage. From the iconic “Legally Blonde the Musical” to the thought-provoking “Expelled” and the hilarity of Barry Hilton, Cape Town's theatregoers are in for a treat this weekend.

“Legally Blonde the Musical” Remember when Reese Witherspoon was the epitome of sass and made everyone want to slay in style, all while rocking iconic pink? Well, buckle up because “Legally Blonde the Musical” is here to serve you that same fabulous and vibrant energy during its theatre showcase in The Mother City.

The production infuses the film's infectious energy with a mix of catchy songs, all in unapologetic pink stilettos, seeking to boldly shatter stereotypes. The show sees Elle Woods gliding seamlessly from a trend-setting sorority queen to an unstoppable force at the prestigious Harvard Law School. This transformation sends a clear message: "Take me as I am, or simply relish the spectacle as I confidently strut away!"

Independence and empowerment are the essence of the show as Woods chases love and justice. This tale also sends a message that real strength starts with embracing our authentic selves. Meanwhile, the production’s soundtrack includes hits like "Omigod You Guys," "Bend and Snap" and "So Much Better", among other songs.

“Legally Blonde the Musical” has been nominated for seven Tony Awards, ten Drama Desk Awards, and five Laurence Olivier Awards. It promises to be a spectacular offering for audiences of all ages. So get ready to witness Elle Woods break stereotypes, embrace her fabulous self, and prove that you can conquer anything – all while looking fierce in pink.

“Legally Blonde The Musical” will see Woods’ sassiness reincarnated on stage, and you won't want to miss a single dazzling moment of it. Where: Artscape Theatre, Foreshore, Cape Town. When: February 6 - 17 at 7.30pm.

Cost: Ticket prices vary between R250 to R295 and can be purchased from Webtickets. “Expelled” In a world governed by social media, “Expelled” explores the profound impact that a viral scandal has on a matric pupil at an elite school.

Written by Rosalind Butler and directed by Craig Freimond, this South African production - commissioned by the How Now Brown Cow Writers' Collective - delves into the largely ungoverned realm of the digital world. “Expelled” portrays the swift and irreversible consequences of a few minutes of bad judgment. It showcases how lives can be altered as the play raises poignant questions about whether a momentary lapse can ruin a life. The cast, featuring Charmaine Weir-Smith, Antony Coleman, and Nicolas Hattingh, delivers a powerful performance.

With designs by Kieran McGregor and Daniel Rutland Manners, “Expelled” promises to be a thought-provoking and relevant addition to Cape Town's theatre scene. Julie-Anne McDowell, founder of and producer at How Now Brown Cow told “Plainsman” news outlet: “The topicality of ‘Expelled’ immediately appealed to How Now Brown Cow and we are proud to have nurtured its development through The Writers’ Collective.” “It is a pertinent play for our social media obsessed world, and we believe its critical impact will resonate loudly for years to come. We all need to witness this valuable story,” McDowell added.

Where: The Golden Arrow Studio at the Baxter Theatre in Rondebosch, Cape Town. When: From February7 to 29 at 8pm. Cost: Tickets are priced between R160 to R240 and can be purchased from Webtickets.

Expelled is a family drama about the power of social media. Picture: Facebook Barry Hilton Live For those seeking pure comedic delight, the Playhouse Theatre in Somerset West presents the legendary Barry Hilton this weekend. The family-friendly South African comedian has been tickling funny bones for over four decades.

Barry Hilton. Picture: INSTAGRAM Known for his uncanny ability to find humour in everyday situations, Hilton's comedy is a universal experience that transcends age and background. With a style that's never rude or crude, the funnyman's performances are set to leave audiences in stitches as they crave more of his unique brand of laughter. Don't miss the opportunity to witness a comedy icon in action and share the laughter with loved ones.