Linda Mtoba opens up about dealing with a heartbreak

A heartbreak is one of the hardest things to get through. But the more you talk about it, the less it hurts. Now South African actress Linda Mtoba has broken her silence on her heartbreak.

The former “The River” star has never publicised her relationship with her husband, Steven Meyer, so it isn’t clear what the split is about. However, rumours are going around that Meyer and her have separated. Linda Mtoba. Picture: file. “Dealing with heartbreak and loss all at once is a battle of healing and feeling. Some days, you wake up and the sun is shining, and the birds are chirping. And then some days, most days, you battle to see the sun,” she wrote on X.

Mtoba added that, at times, she had to beg her heart to hold on, that’s how deep the heartbreak was. Her followers comforted her by sharing their stories, while others advised her to allow herself to feel every emotion. “Oh my love, you just gotta allow yourself to feel every emotion till you feel nothing at all. Let your heartbreak be a testament of how beautiful of a person you are, enough to love someone that it hurt and you felt it, but it’s not your pain to hold for long now,” said @dewystorm.