‘Listing Mauritius’ spin-off series in the pipeline

“Listing Mauritius”, a reality property-listing show that takes viewers inside some of the most luxurious homes has begun filming. Confirmed by BBC Studios, the show, which is set to premiere later this year, will allow viewers to step inside the luxury properties on offer on the vibrant volcanic island off the south-eastern coast of Africa, from 12-sleeper boutique hotel villas to beachfront penthouses.

Produced by the South African production team, PD Production, the 10-part series will follow a brand-new set of real estate agents as they do all it takes to sell multimillion Mauritian homes. In a statement, Pierre Cloete, the commercial director at BBC Studios in Africa, said: “BBC Lifestyle offers a feast of feel-good, inspirational shows, from enticing cooking and celebrity chefs, and home improvement tips to our quality line-up of local programming. “I am so pleased to expand our local offering with a new production, this time showcasing the luxury homes in Mauritius, and give viewers more of what they love with new seasons of ‘Listing Cape Town’ and ‘Come Dine With Me South Africa’ coming next year.”

Nico Nel and Trevor Kaplan, of PD Production, said: “Having just returned from our first block of production on the island, we have been mesmerised by the beauty and splendour that Mauritius offers; in its people and in the diversity of luxury properties that we got to see. “We can’t wait for BBC Lifestyle audiences to watch this series.” “Listing Mauritius” follows the success of “Listing Jozi” and “Listing Cape Town”, which is currently airing on BBC Lifestyle every week.

Season 2 of “Listing Cape Town” explores the lavish properties on sale in the Cape Winelands, Bishopscourt area, as well as a much-anticipated glimpse into Cape Town’s exquisite Millionaire’s Mile. The new show also features several of the late Herbert Baker’s homes in Cape Town, as the show pays homage to his architectural legacy. This season, Byron Louw from RE/MAX and the Pam Golding Property Group’s Jonathan Tannous and Kim Tresfon, join Jodi Smith, Renée Lister-James, Armel Ciamala, and Saadiq Effendi, for a chance at selling the multimillion rand homes to influential celebrities, property moguls and sports stars.