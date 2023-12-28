Local festivals to kick-start your New Year celebration in the Mother City

Get ready to kick off the New Year with a bang as international sensation G-Eazy takes the stage at the Ignite Secrets of Summer Festival. Prepare your body for a lekker time with an unforgettable night filled with platinum hits and chart toppers that’ll have you dancing your way into 2024.

G-Eazy has had an awesome music journey, collaborating with big names like Lil Wayne, Cardi B, and Post Malone. Now the festival is taking things to the next level by building the biggest main stage ever seen on a South African New Year’s Eve. Speaking of star power, this year G-Eazy has made it clear that he's on a mission to “reclaim” his spot in hip hop. In an interview with “Something About Rocks”, the 34-year-old rapper shared his intentions to assert himself in the genre, expressing a strong and direct focus.

“My intentions are clear,” G-Eazy stated. “I want to reclaim the spot that was mine, and I’m coming for it with aggressive, direct intention, but you have to balance that with humility and self-awareness as well.” The line-up includes talents such as Sophie Francis, Matthew Mole, Nadia Nakai, Lemon & Herb, Sun El Musician, Karyendasoul, Pierre Johnson, YoungstaCPT and many more to keep you on your toes. Experience luxury with five bars, plenty of lounging areas, brand activation points, and a VIP food village. With direct side access to the main stage, you won’t miss a beat of the action.

When: December 31 from 1pm to 3am and tickets start from R895 and can be purchased via Quicket Where: UCT Sports Grounds, UCT, Rondebosch. H2O Party: Kiss Me at Midnight

The Kiss Me at Midnight H2O Party is famous for throwing massive New Year’s Eve celebrations for more than 11 years. Jol your way into the ultimate party paradise at the H2O Party. It’s the place where clubbers, locals, free spirits, party pros, newbies and music lovers from all walks of life gather for a good time. This year, the celebration is amped up with a line-up of South Africa’s best artists across two sound stages along with international guest DJs, global stars and Tomorrowland favourites Kryder and Bjones.

Previous local line-ups have set the stage on fire with the likes of DJ Fresh, Roger Goode, Black Coffee, Protoculture, Euphonik, Lady Lea, Dean Fuel, Ryan Dent, Ricardo da Costa, Roger D’lux, Mark Stent, Vimo and many more. The vibes don’t stop there – experience live performances by TIMO ODV, GoodLuck, Goldfish, Flash Republic, Iridium Project, and countless other talents. When: December 31 and starts at 5pm. Ticket prices are between R250 and R350 and can be purchased on Howler.

Experience a day of creativity, passion and a celebration of the stars of tomorrow at the Synergy Yuth (CORR) Festival. This event is dedicated to nurturing the boundless talents and innovative spirits of our youth.

The festival offers a platform for local brands to showcase and sell their merchandise. It’s an opportunity to support and engage with the creativity of emerging talents within the community. The day kicks off with an Open Mic Session starting at noon and running until 5pm. This is a chance for young artists, poets, musicians, and performers to take the stage and share their talents with the community. It’s a vibrant and supportive environment where creativity knows no bounds. The main event starts at 6pm, continuing late into the night. It is a showcase of the diverse talents that our youth bring to the table.

From live performances to interactive displays, it’s a dynamic celebration of the next generation’s innovation and passion. When: December 30 from 6pm till late. Tickets cost R70 general access and VIP R120. Tickets can be purchased at Webtickets. Where: Locals Pub & Grill, Gordon’s Bay, 1 Link Rd, Mountainside, Cape Town