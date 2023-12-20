Nadia Nakai trolled for allegedly ‘stealing a wig’

Rapper and entrepreneur Nadia Nakai shot up the X trends list recently for apparently “stealing a wig”. Taking to Instagram to promote her new beauty line, the “Dangerous” hitmaker posted a picture of herself and actress Pearl Thusi, and wrote in the caption, “Naked Without in @weare_egg Rosebank mall… make sure you pop by and check out the range! Definitely in the Beauty department! Happy Shopping! 🛍️🫶🏾💞.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) But the post was marred by trolls commenting that she should “pay back the wig”. One comment by @innofaith_artistry read: “You stole a wig.” Another by @mrpsychedelicpineapple wrote: “‘millionaire’ but steals a wig☠️☠️☠️.”

According to the threads on social media, it seems that Nakai allegedly walked off with a Namibian stylist’s wig without paying for it. It’s alleged that Nakai, who was in the country for a gig enlisted the help of FashionWins Hair Collection because she was unhappy with her own wigs. They loaned her a wig and she was meant to return it the next day.

However, Nakai thought that they gave her the wig, which was valued at R6 500, and said she would tag the stylist’s business on social media. According to Senia the agreement was for Nadia Nakai to wear the wig for a day and leave it reception for collection or pay R6500 if she wanted the wig. None of that happened because to Senia's surprise she saw Nadia back in South Africa wearing her wig that she didn't pay for. pic.twitter.com/isO8zYwxSW — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) December 19, 2023 The miscommunication between Nakai and the businesswoman led to the trolling on X. Tired of the back and forth, one X user wanted to know from Nakai whether or not she stole the wig.

@K_Nangula wrote: “Tell us exactly what happened… NADIA NAKAI WOULD NEVER STEAL A WIG! Tell us exactly what happened and stop with the nonsense.” Tell us exactly what happened… NADIA NAKAI WOULD NEVER STEAL A WIG!



Tell us exactly what happened and stop with the nonsense. — …She 👑 (@K_Nangula) December 19, 2023 To which Nakai replied: “Baaaaaabes! That lady is such a lair, and I didn’t pay Sh*t. She must tell the truth! Psycho! She BEEEN having her wack wig! Cloutmonger!” Baaaaaabes! That lady is such a lair, and I didn’t pay Sh*t. She must tell the truth! Psycho! She BEEEN having her wack wig! Cloutmonger! https://t.co/vN5A4wbK3x — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) December 19, 2023 Despite Nakai’s response, some X users still felt that she is “guilty” of stealing the wig.