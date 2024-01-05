South African gqom Queen, Babes Wodumo has taken to Instagram to pay homage to song of the year hitmaker, Dlala Thukzin, whose real name is Thuthuka Zindlovu. The gqom star, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, spared no words in showing her love and appreciation for the “iPlan“ hitmaker.

She also shared pictures of the DJ and music producer’s evolution, from the time he was a kid, to the internationally recognised star he is today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) Both stars are from Lamontville south of Durban and Thukzin produced Babes Wodumo’s timeless gqom hit, “Umngani Wami”. The songstress praised Thukzin for his achievements and shared how she had met the hitmaker through a mutual acquaintance.

She also revealed that she got goosebumps whenever he played, adding that that she knew that wherever her late husband Mampintsha (Mandla Maphumulo) was, he was proud of Thukzin. “I’m also sure nala (wherever) uShimora la ekhona he is proud of how much you have achieved. Ziningi izinto and sawshaya amaHit la eWest Ink,” said Babes. She added that what she loved the most about Thukzin, was that he never lost respect for her, and that even when some people had turned their backs on her, Thukzin stood by her.

“Most of all into engithanda kuwena awukaze wayilahla respect for me and even when abantu sebengshiyile but wena Thukzin uhlezi unami,” said Babes. She closed off her heartfelt post telling the hitmaker that she respected the man he had become and would always love him. “ ❤️Hlezi wazi ukuth ngiyakuthanda, I’m your number one fan… @dlalathukzin,” said Babes.