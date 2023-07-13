LOOK: Inside Bonang Matheba’s 36th birthday dinner party

Bonang Matheba is one person who takes birthdays seriously. The seasoned media personality turned 36 on June 25 and threw a dinner party. Joined by her family and friends, Matheba’s birthday theme was inspired by Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday dinner.

The table setting and candles were very similar. However, Matheba’s decor consisted of silver balloons. Also, her white sheer dress looked better than Kim’s. She summoned her guests to wear monochrome glam while she rocked a white sheer gown with a train. She wrote on Instagram: “My birthday was pure magic!! 🥰❤️ I’m a lucky, blessed girl! We praise GOD!! ❤️🙏🏽 Big love to my friends and family. Best night of my life!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) Eri Oluwa reminded her that she’s worked hard for everything she has and deserves all the glory. “This echoes absolute magic indeed. And while you say you're a lucky girl, I think you are being modest. Let’s not forget the incredible effort and dedication you put into building your relatable brand. It’s not just luck; it’s the result of hard work and authenticity. “Cheers to you and the epic journey you’ve embarked upon.”

One of the guests, Boity Thulo, wore an orange outfit by Essie Apparel, the same as the one Linda Mtoba wore on the cover of “Nounouche” in November last year. “Had such a beautiful evening at @bonang_m birthday dinner. Dancing, singing, laughter and lots of happy tears. I love and appreciate you, baby,” wrote Thulo on Instagram. Matheba received lots of birthday wishes from her colleagues in the entertainment industry.