Thursday, October 19, 2023

LOOK: ‘Izingane Ze’sthembu’ star expecting baby No.2

Vuyokazi Nciweni is expecting her second child with Mpumelelo Mseleku. Picture: Instagram.

Published 2h ago

Share

Reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni is expecting her second child with Mpumelelo Mseleku, the son of famous polygamist Musa Mseleku.

Nciweni, who features in “Izingane Ze’sthembu”, is having a baby boy with her boyfriend.

The couple are in a love triangle as Mpumelelo has another girlfriend, Tirelo Kale, who recently gave birth to her first child.

Nciweni and Mpumelelo already have a daughter together, meaning that the child on the way will be his third child.

Nciweni documented her baby shower and gave a special thanks to her best friend, Thandile Konco, who organised everything for her special day.

“We can’t wait to meet you, little king. Lol, when I found out I was having a boy I cried. Ebantwaneni uThixo undibusisile kakhulu (God blessed me so much).

“I wanna (want to) give a special thanks to my best friend @thandilekonco for this amazing baby shower😭❤️ I love you so much❤️ I will never forget this special day.

“Also, to my family and friends abandi nika isupport ndiyanithanda kakhulu (who support me, I love you so much,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her baby shower was attended by family and friends. Her sister-girlfriend was not present. Her baby daddy was also not seen in any photos she posted. However, the couple did do a maternity photo-shoot before the baby shower.

Nciweni’s fans are happy she is having a baby boy because they think her son will be an heir since she’s the first girlfriend, irrespective of the fact that Kale was the first to bear a son for Mpumelelo.

“Ooh it gives me more joy that it is a boy, I know how important boys are in the @musamseleku family, not that girls are not, but you know what I mean, congratulations, Mosadi,” wrote @mrsthabiso.

Now it depends on which one of the two girlfriends Mpumelelo will marry so the heir can be determined.

Mpumelelo met both his girlfriends on Instagram.

