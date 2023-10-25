LOOK: Prince Kaybee's son is the cutest thing you'll see on your timeline today

It’s not often that independent artist Prince Kaybee shows of his kids on social media but when he does, fans go into a frenzy. The “Charlotte” hitmaker recently posted a few pictures of his two-year-old son, Mmino Milani, whom he shares with actress and radio personality Zola Zeelovin’.

Fans gushed over the boy, with some saying that he was just as gorgeous as his father. “What a cute little prince, wow 🔥🔥🔥, his eyebrows yeses😍girls will fight time and again here😅🥰,” wrote @tabidoh. Another user, @pinks_mpu, wrote, “😍😍😍😍he’s too nunus ke sana.”

Others filled the comments section with red hearts and heart eyes emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A B I L L I O N (@princekaybee_sa) Dubbed by his parents as a “miracle baby” because he was born premature, Milani celebrated his second birthday a few days ago. His mom took to Instagram to share a heart-warming celebratory message: “My Mmino Milani is 2 🤍🎂 Time flies, because what!!!! 🙈🙈

“Happy Birthday to the love of my entire existence. The guy who never fails to put a smile on my face and those of everyone else 🥹😂❤️. “His loving aura still shocks me and I pray that God guides me on my journey of motherhood to be a good mom and raise an impeccable young man. I love you mntanam @mminomilani .❤️” The caption was accompanied by a birthday photo shoot.