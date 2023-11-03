LOOK: Somizi is crushing hard on a ‘beautiful’ TikToker

Somizi Mhlongo should add comedian to his list of many talents.
The multi-talented South African personality recently shared a TikTok video that left his followers in stitches.
In the video, which is also posted on his Instagram, the “Idol’s SA” judge stitched a video of a very handsome TikToker, who caught his eye, and then proceeded to complain about how “unfair” God has been to him.
“When I go to heaven, God is going to ask, ‘Somizi why are you angry?’, I am going to say, ‘Wena you’re unfair’.”
He continued: “How do you make other people this beautiful... So now I am suppose to survive on my personality.”
“Look at him, his hair, his body, go to his page, everything, he’s funny, he’s intelligent, he’s got a sense of humour, he’s handsome, he’s got great hair... and me?”
Some of his fans and followers took to the comments section to reassure Somizi that he is all that and then some while his celebrity friends laughed and posted silly comments.
Reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize comment: “You are spending a lot of time with kids my chomie 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”
TV personality Andile Ncube wrote: “And shem he was unfair to you yaz. Askies my friend.”
Nigerian fashion designer and ‘Young Famous & African’ reality star Jerry Swanky said: “Personality survival took me out and the cry at the end 😂😂.”
@mbusocenge said: “😂😂😂😂😂 You are such an amazing soul...You always have funny things to cheer us up🥂.”
@forever_north said: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 you definitely are surviving on more than just personality 😍.”