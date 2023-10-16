‘Lupin’ is back for a third instalment and our master thief puts everything on the line to confront an old enemy

Omar Sy had fans swooning over him when “Lupin” first aired on Netflix in 2001. Aside from being a master of disguises, he was also a master thief. A sort of modern-day Robin Hood, if you will.

The first part of the series was everything fans have come to expect from thrillers of this ilk – slick, ingenious and compelling. Playing Assane Diop, a gentleman thief who styles himself after Arsène Lupin from a book his father shared with him before he committed suicide for being wrongfully imprisoned, viewers have gotten to understand his backstory better. He is a devoted father to Raoul Diop (Etan Simon), his son with his estranged wife, Claire Laurent (Ludivine Sagnier). She was his childhood sweetheart and understands him best.

Although, she doesn’t agree with his life choices and tries to be his moral compass. Helping Assane carry out his well-orchestrated heists, is his trusted childhood friend Benjamin Ferel (Antoine Gouy), who works as an antiquarian. While part one centred on him getting revenge on those responsible for framing his father, part two was focused on him finding his kidnapped son.

In part three, which recently dropped on Netflix, Assane is dealing with the fallout of his past actions. Aside from Youssef Guédira (Soufiane Guerrab) trying to bring him to book, he also has to contend with Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem (Shirine Boutella), a lieutenant detective promoted to captain, hot on his tail. Omar Sy as Assane Diop in a scene from Lupin part 3. Picture: Supplied His wife is hounded by the media and his estranged mother is back and is being used as a pawn by an old nemesis of Assane’s.