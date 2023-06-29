L'vovo withdraws from performing at Cotton Fest due to ill-health

Thokozani Sphamandla, best known as L'vovo Derrango, has pulled out of the Cotton Fest, Durban edition, due to his continuous poor health. Taking to his Instagram on recently, the “Bayang'sukela” hitmaker announced his decision to withdraw from the star-studded music and lifestyle event, set to take place at the Kings Park Stadium Outer Fields on Sunday, July 2.

In a statement shared by his company, Yebophela Entertainment, Derrango revealed that his doctor has advised him to take it easy until he recovers. “The past few months have been one of the toughest periods of my life … I’ve literally had to watch my life flash before me,” said Derrango. “Through it all, I’ve received unwavering support from my fans, family and friends. I’ve been in constant engagement with my doctor these days about my condition, regrettably, the doctor has advised me to take it easy since I’ve not fully recovered.”

The Durban star apologised to his fans and the event organisers. “I’m sorry to announce that after lengthy discussions, we have taken the decision to not perform at the Cotton Fest this coming weekend. “My sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused and I hope to partake in the festival in the near future when I have fully recovered. (To) the Cotton Fest organisers, thank you for wanting me to be part of your event.”

Derrango’s health has not been good after he had a stroke in December while performing at a music event in Indwendwe. At the time, a statement was issued: “L’vovo Derrango had suffered a minor stroke during his performance at Indwendwe on the 23rd of December. He is admitted to the hospital for medical attention and is responding very well. “We kindly ask that you keep him in your prayers, and we’re confident that he will come out of this difficult situation even stronger.”