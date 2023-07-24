‘Mama I made it’: Siba Mtongana excited to be featured in top financial magazine

Siba Mtongana is more than just an award-wining celebrity chef. Her hard work, dedication and back story has also made her a case study for the prestigious Harvard Business School. The 24-page research put together by Professor Boris Groysberg and his team, Susan Seligson, Katherine Connolly Baden and Robin Abrahams in 2020, looked at how Mtongana fine-tuned her growth and innovation strategy through the Covid-19 pandemic among other things.

Although the publication is a great achievement in itself, Mtongana is more excited that the research, almost three years later, has found itself on one of South Africa’s leading financial magazines. Mtongana took to Instagram to post: “Mama I made it☺️ …From Mdantsane to Harvard… Good morning! My Harvard Business School Case Study which was researched, written and published by the top university itself as a pioneering chef in Africa, has made it on South Africa’s top and prestigious business magazine, the @thefinancialmail.” The “The South African Bake Off” judge went on to say that being chosen for the research was indeed a “surreal” career highlight, but being celebrated on home soil was just as special.

“Shoo! I would say it’s one of my biggest career highlights to grab the attention of the most sort after, prestigious and world-renowned university, Harvard. “Spent a good two years researching about my life, upbringing, career and entrepreneur journey, and the case study was published and first lectured to their MBA students in November 2020, and is now part of Harvard Business School academic literature. “Be that as it may, it was surreal! …and now profiled back home by the Financialmail. 🙌🏽❤️🇿🇦🌍. First chef in Africa to become a Harvard Business School case study.

"Thank you to Adele Shevel and Financialmail for the amazing feature... PS God works in mysterious ways, He will single you out, elevate you and make you thrive in spaces out of your own industry! Imisebenzi ye zandla Zakhe! 🙏🏽." Following the post, family, friends, fans and industries peers took to Mtongana's comments section to share congratulatory messages. "All the way from the gulf countries specifically Kuwait 🇰🇼, where u r already a celebrity here💜 we tell you, you earned such recognition and you deserve it... Congrats dear 👍🏼," wrote Safa Alhashem.