Maroon 5 to serenade Joburgers at Calabash South Africa this weekend

Celebrate surviving “Januworry” by kick starting your 2024 at these Jozi events this weekend. From international musical acts, to fitness and charity, and culture, there is something for people from all walks of life to enjoy in The City of Gold.

“Calabash South Africa” Dubbed as the biggest summer concerts, the musical showcase will feature Maroon 5 as the headline act at the Johannesburg edition of “Calabash South Africa” at Soweto’s FNB Stadium tomorrow (Saturday). This will be the first time in a decade that the internationally-renowned pop band will be in the country.

The chart-topping Grammy Award-winning group first performed at the Cape Town edition of the festival. And this weekend, they will be in Joburg where they will join some of the nation’s big musicians on stage, including the likes of Keane, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album. The line-up also features Will Linley, Lloyiso, Timo ODV and Shekhinah.

“Calabash South Africa” is presented by Big Concerts, in association with Discovery Bank and Heineken, M-Net and will be powered by 947 and KFM 94.5. The festival is also set to include The Groove Yard - an electrifying space that pulsates with the sounds of extraordinary talent. “Join us at Calabash South Africa and let the rhythm of the Groove Yard captivate your senses, promising a night of unparalleled musical magic,” event organisers said.

The event will also include picture LED frame girls, stilt walkers towering over the festivities, mimes weaving silent tales, makishi performers enchanting with traditional African artistry and pantsula dancers electrifying the stage. There will also be acrobats, jugglers adding a touch of circus magic and roaming festival glitter artists. “Calabash South Africa” is family-friendly with no kids under allowed.

When: Saturday, February 3, from 3pm. Where: FNB Stadium, Soweto, Johannesburg. Cost: Ticket prices vary and are available from www.calabashsouthafrica.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za.

The iconic Johannesburg suburb of Melville. Picture: Instagram. Melville’s Hidden Gems The Johannesburg suburb of Melville is a dynamic area that mirrors the diverse tapestry of the City of Gold. It was founded only a decade after Joburg's inception and has a long history with scores of hidden gems just waiting to be explored.

This includes Melville’s striking architecture, quirky shops and the comforting aroma of its coffee emporia. The bustling area has also become renowned as a place where people from all walks of life converge to create a rich cultural mosaic that defines the essence of this unique suburb. To explore Melville, Joburgers Antoinette Morgan and Ed Coogan are inviting residents for an insider’s perspective of the extraordinary region.

“Along the way, we’ll trace the evolution of this fascinating suburb and peel back the layers to celebrate the spirit of its ever-changing community,” they said. The family-friendly tour is also set to end with a drink at one of Melville's charming coffee shops. This will not be included in the tour’s fee. Attendees are also reminded to bring along lots of water, a hat and sunscreen.

Amenities will also be available at indicated points along the way. Where: The tour will start at the De La Crème cafe in Melville. When: Saturday, February 3, from 2pm to 4:30pm.

Cost: Tickets are R165 and are available through Webtickets. The Pink Fun Run will take place in Johannesburg this weekend. File image. Pink Fun Run This weekend, you can get active and support a worthy cause at the Pink Fun Run.

The event has been set up in a bid to raise funds for DL Link Charity Organisation to assist in building a cancer treatment centre. The Pink Fun Run will include a 5 kilometre, as well as a 7.5 kilometre race. There will also be a child minder at the play area at the end of the race.

Where: The starting point for the race will be at The Factory on Grant at Fatoosh Cafe in Norwood, Johannesburg. When: Sunday, February 4, from 6:30am to 10am. Cost: The entry fee is R180 per person, which includes fruit platters, coffee, a muffin and water.

Chess remains one of the world’s most popular games. File image. Mystery Chess Movie Screening A family-friendly screening of a mystery chess movie will be taking place at the Bioscope Independent Cinema at 44 Stanley in Johannesburg. This inaugural screening will coincide with renowned chess coach Coach Sea's birthday celebrations, so there will be cake and beverages that are appropriate for all ages after the screening.

“We challenge you to come dressed in your favourite colour of the rainbow - from head to toe,” event organisers said They also reminded attendees to arrive by 10:30am to get your snacks and orient themselves with the space before the screening, which will start at 11am. Where: The Bioscope Independent Cinema.