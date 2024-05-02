McCoy Mrubata’s homecoming concert series promises to be a treat for jazz lovers

Prepare to be serenaded by the smooth sounds of jazz royalty as the Cape Town Music Academy (CTMA) proudly presents the homecoming of the one and only McCoy Mrubata. The legendary saxophonist is set to dazzle audiences with a series of soul-stirring concerts, marking his milestone birthday and the release of his latest album, “Lullaby for Khoyoyo”.

Accompanied by the incomparable American guitarist Gary Wittner, and joined by Cape Town’s very own virtuosos Sibusiso Matsimela on bass and drummer Tefo Mohola, Mrubata promises an evening of pure jazz. Kicking off the festivities on June 1 is the grand concert opening at The Star Theatre, Homecoming Theatre, District Six. But the celebration doesn’t stop there! On June 2, Mrubata will grace the stage at Guga S’thebe in Langa, infusing the air with the soulful essence of jazz. And for those who can't get enough, join the festivities on June 6 at Café Roux in Noordhoek for an intimate soirée.

Born in KwaLanga, Cape Town’s first black township, McCoy Mrubata draws inspiration from the jazz legends who paved the way before him. With a career spanning six decades, 20 albums, and a trail of accolades that stretches around the globe. Currently, Mrubata is captivating audiences at SFJAZZ in San Francisco, US, showcasing his latest project in celebration of his new album, “Lullaby for Khayoyo”, released on AfricArise/Ropeadope. Bookings are now on sale:

Saturday June 1, The Star Theatre, Homecoming Centre, District Six Booking link: https://qkt.io/EIiIYs Sunday June 2, Guga S’thebe, King Langalibalele Drive, Langa