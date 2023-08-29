Menzi Ngubane’s wife Sikelelwa pens a heart-felt birthday tribute to the late actor

Sikelelwa Ngubane has paid a moving tribute to her late husband TV icon husband Menzi Ngubane, on what would have been his 59th birthday. The Safta award-winning actor died on March 13, 2021, at the age of 56 due to a stroke. Menzi had battled health issues for several years, even undergoing a kidney transplant before his death.

Sikelelwa took to her Instagram account to share her heartfelt tribute to her late husband. In her post, she expressed how much she misses the strength and comfort he provided her. She also acknowledged the difficulty of pretending to be brave in the face of his absence on his birthday. She wrote: “I miss the strength you brought me. And the comfort it gave. And on your birthday, it’s so hard pretending to be brave.

“But I’ve found hidden courage. And it helps to see me through. It guides me and protects me. And I know it comes from you.” Sikelelwa reminisced about their happy life together and expressed her gratitude for the meaningful moments they shared. “Here on Earth, we shared a life as happy as could be. And I never took it for granted, all you mean to me.

“So I shall spend your birthday dreaming that you’re here, helping me wipe away every silent tear.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Menzi Ngubane Foundation SA🇿🇦 (@menzingubanesa) Fans and industry friends shared birthday messages to the late actor, reflecting the lasting impact Menzi had on their lives. Rapper Gigi Lamayne wrote: “Happy birthday baba Wethu (our father).”

Actress and theatre-maker MoMo Matsunyane commented: “Happy birthday bhut Menzi, we miss you.” Veteran actress Nthati Moshesh added: “My heavenly twin. Happy birthday to us Menzi.” Menzi was an accomplished actor, renowned for his contributions to both television and theatre. His career spanned various roles and productions, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry in South Africa and beyond.

He starred in the TV series “Gaz'lam,” earning the title of Most Stylish Actor in a Drama. He starred in the 2004 film “Country of My Skull” alongside international actors Samuel L Jackson and Juliette Binoche. He further expanded his acting repertoire through theatre productions, participating in works like “Street Sisters”, “A 100-year Celebration of the South African National Anthem” and “Kamieng”. In 2014, he faced a career setback when he and 15 other cast members were fired from “Generations” due to a wage dispute. This event coincided with his health struggles, as he underwent a kidney transplant that same year.

Menzi’s legacy continued to thrive despite health challenges. He continued to deliver compelling performances, joining television productions like “Ashes to Ashes”, “Gold Diggers” and “Isibaya”. In 2020, he was set to join the cast of the Mzansi Magic telenovela “The Queen” but was unable to due to his ill health. In 2022, his documentary film “NGUBS: The Life and Times of Menzi Ngubane” was released to honour and preserve the legacy of one of the country’s most esteemed actors.