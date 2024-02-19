Minnie Dlamini to be roasted at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival

Get ready to witness Minnie Dlamini like you've never seen her before as she steps into the comedy ring for the first time at the Sandton Convention Centre on April 5. The Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, in collaboration with Showmax, is about to serve up a sizzling spectacle with "The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini".

Dlamini, no stranger to the limelight, is preparing for an evening of humour and banter, where she invites everyone to laugh with her, and maybe a little at her. In her own words: “The roast is about having fun and not taking myself too seriously. “I may also get an opportunity to dispel many of the rumours told about me. The roast is fundamentally a celebration of my career and there’s nothing I love more than a good laugh,” she said. Showmax's head of PR and Communications, Laura Cooke, expressed excitement about the collaboration with Dlamini.

She said the platform was eager to venture into the world of comedy roasts and, considering Dlamini's fabulous personality, she was the perfect addition to infuse some sass into their content line-up. Scheduled to air on Showmax on April 26, this roast promises to be filled with laughter, showcasing Dlamini's comedic chops. Stuart Taylor, the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival’s creative director, said: “With the Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini, we aim to curate an experience that embodies this spirit.

“By selecting individuals whose journeys we admire, we ensure that each jest and jab is a testament to their impact and our affection. “This approach guarantees a roast that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious, staying true to the tradition of roasting those held in high regard.” The Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, takes place from April 5 to 7 and will feature more than 50 comedians across three genres: English, Afrikaans and vernacular.