WATCH: Minnie Dlamini shares her dark desires in steamy trailer of new film

Minnie Dlamini recently took to Instagram to share the trailer of a raunchy new film, produced by her production house, Beautiful Day. The actress and TV presenter, who is apart of the cast, left fans drooling after they watched snippets of Dlamini in “unimaginable” sexual positions.

Titled “The Minnie Series: Dark Desires”, the film also stars “Dancing With The Stars” professional dancer, Keo Motsepe alongside Dlamini. In the caption, Dlamini wrote, “The Minnie Series : Dark Desires 🔥 Starring : Minnie Dlamini & @keo_motsepe. ‘The darkest desires often lead to the greatest revelations’. “A Film by @beautifuldayproductions in association with @lakhe_91photography 🎬.”

Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Dlamini (@minniedlamini) Dlamini did not divulge further details of the film but what she did put out whet the appetites of just about everyone who watched it. Former “Idol's SA” judge Unathi Nkayi praised Dlamini for the stellar performance.

She said: “As a story teller this piece of art is very important for modern day story telling. Just like that you decided to learn a choreographed piece, lay it on a breathtaking cinematic background and edit it to perfection. Your heART is beautiful……Mama of Beautiful Day♥️.” Other SA celebrities like rappers Boity, and Nadia Nakai and former Miss South Africa, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni commented with fire emojis. A fan, @slumane_mabuya said: “Haaaah Madam did you just Thada us!? 😱🔥🔥🔥🔥 this is beautiful…..AMAZING🤌🏽.”

@phindile.mbali wrote: “Haybo @minniedlamini this is out of this world.” Motsepe, who is well-known for formerly dating “Selling Sunset” reality star, Chrishell Stause, choreographed the dance sequences in the upcoming film. Dlamini was last seen in the 2023 local film, “The Honeymoon” in which she acted as Lu alongside Kajal Bagwandeen and Tumi Morake.