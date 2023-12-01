Modern Talking’s Thomas Anders announces South African tour in 2024

German singer, songwriter and record producer, Thomas Anders, is set to embark on a music tour in South Africa in 2024. Famed for his iconic contributions to the pop duo Modern Talking, Anders will make his way to Cape Town and Pretoria in June for two live performances.

Events company, Breakout Events announced that Ander’s will be at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on June 8 and the GrandWest, Cape Town, on June 26. “Loslappie (Ek Wil Huistoe Gaan)” hitmaker Kurt Darren will join Anders on stage for both shows and “Idols SA” star Demi Lee Moore will join the two for the Pretoria leg of the tour. Anders is well-known for his catalogue which includes songs like “You're My Heart, You're My Soul”, which reached No1 in 81 countries, with worldwide CD sales exceeding 125 million.

His illustrious career includes earning over 420 gold and platinum records, along with prestigious awards like a Bambi, Goldene Europa, and World Music award among others. The events company said: “Despite his monumental achievements, Thomas Anders continues to evolve as an artist. “From solo albums like ‘Strong’, which went platinum in Russia, to ventures into German-language music with albums like ‘Pures Leben’ and ‘Ewig mit Dir’, Anders consistently demonstrates his versatility and dedication to artistic growth.”

His multifaceted career extends beyond music. In 2022, he started a podcast where he shared insights into his life, experiences, and reflections. Additionally, he collaborated with Rheinhessen winery St Antony to create the Thomas Anders Pinot Gris. The 60-year-old artists shows no signs of slowing down; this year he released his milestone celebration single, “The Journey of Life”, a song that encapsulates his 45-year musical career in the signature Modern Talking style.