Mörda and Brenden Praise feature on ‘The Color Purple’ soundtrack

It’s been a stellar year for Mörda! Not only did the musician release his album “Asante II” and score two gongs at the SA Music Awards (Samas), but he just announced that he has had the “honour and privilege” of being able to contribute to the soundtrack for the remake of Hollywood’s blockbuster, “The Color Purple”, along with singer Brenden Praise.

The two have been credited as remixers on the official soundtrack, “Mysterious Ways”, by Tamela Mann. Mörda and Praise join the list of renowned artists, including Mary J Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, Keyshia Cole, October London, Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Jorja Smith, Mary Mary and many more, on their track. Out in cinemas in January 2024, the story follows Celie (Fantasia Barrino), a woman who is torn apart from her sisters and children.

Celie faces many hardships in life, including an abusive husband, but with support from a sultry singer named Shug Avery (Taraji P Henson), as well as her stand-her-ground stepdaughter, Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new kind of sisterhood. Taking to Instagram Mörda said: “What an honour and privilege it is to be part of thecolourpurple movie. “Contributing musically to a film is a dream come true, contributing to a film as huge as The Colour Purple is mind blowing, thank you thecolourpurple for giving me that.

“I must thank @gamma, ASANTE MUSIC and all that helped make this happen. @brendenpraise and I are very excited to be part of a REMIX that already sounded so amazing. The Colour Purple Soundtrack out now🙏🏽❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongani Mohosana (@murdahbongz) Sharing in her husband’s success, DJ Zinhle wrote: “Proud of you my sweet baby. 😍.” Other industry friends and fans also shared their well-wishes.

“Congrats bro 🔥🔥,” wrote South African music duo Major League DJz. “Insane 🔥🔥🔥,” said multimedia personality Minnie Dlamini. “Big news! Congratulations @murdahbongz bro. This can’t be topped,” said Ted Magerman.