Mörda eager to make more music after Sama wins

Mörda’s recent South African Music Awards (Sama) wins has whet his appetite for even more. The popular musician took home two gongs for Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year at the popular annual awards held last week in Gauteng.

Taking to Instagram, he said that he appreciated those who supported and contributed to the success of his “Asante” album. “The journey of ‘Asante’ , words cannot describe, to have had the support of those that believed in me as well as the project this is to you. I now know God is good all the time. “To my family and friends thank you, thank you for giving me the wind I needed in my sail. At times I felt like perhaps all I had was music in this life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongani Mohosana (@murdahbongz) The musician also thanked the artists who allowed him to use their studio and for all those who took a “gamble and worked on this album with me”. “Your faith in me is graciously appreciated,” he added. To his award-winning wife, DJ Zinhle, he said: “I can’t say enough how grateful I am. Thank you mama for showing me that love conquers all.

“I have confidence that I can give you the world one day, because you give me heaven every day.” After Mörda’s wins, he said that he is now on top of the world, and shared that he is “hungrier” to make music now than ever before. “To the people, I love you. More is coming, I’m hungrier now more than ever. Thank you.”

In a separate post, DJ Zinhle wrote: “I Love Celebrating You, I Love You! Congratulations @murdahbongz.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) Taking to the comments, fans praised his Mörda’s wins. @miss_vuyie wrote: “Keep soaring higher kind Sir! We’re rooting for you! May your gift make room for you and bring you before kings and queens! Congratulations. You’re deserving of every accolade!”