Mothers Day: Celebrate the leading lady in your life with these songs

With it being Mother’s Day on Sunday, it is an ideal time to celebrate the incredible women who have shaped our lives. With this in mind, here is a curated playlist from top local and international artists who have poured their hearts into songs which are dedicated to moms.

“Dear Mama” by Tupac Shakur This classic track paints a vivid picture of the struggles and triumphs that single mothers face. And with the standout lyrics of: “You are appreciated, Don't you know we love ya?”, the late rapper’s raw storytelling and soulful delivery pays homage to the unwavering strength and love that maternal figures provide.

“Mama Thula” by Zakes Bantwini with Skye Wanda and Thakzin, featuring Suffocate The Grammy-Award winning artist pays homage to motherhood in this recently released song. The hit track has since been making waves in the music scene, as its emotional lyrics and upbeat tempo continues to resonate with listeners.

South African musician, Zakes Bantwini. Picture: Supplied. “A Song for Mama” by Boyz II Men This timeless classic has for decades captured the incomparable love of mothers. Some of the R&B quartet’s lyrics include the line: “You were there for me to love and care for me, when skies were grey,” as well as “Mama, mama, you're the queen of my heart, your love is like tears from the stars.”

“Mama” by Ringo Madlingozi The renowned local musician’s soulful ballad focuses on the irreplaceable role mothers play in our lives and has been hailed as a joyous tribute to motherhood. “Mother” by Meghan Trainor

This song is a modern-day love letter to moms as it expresses gratitude for their constant support. As the songstress sings: “And even when I’m wrong, you understand, yeah, you always have my back,” the song speaks volumes about the enduring bond between a mother and her child. “Ring Off“ by Beyoncé

This song by the musical megastar is widely regarded as a tribute to her mother, Tina Knowles. In the song, Beyoncé sings about her mother's strength and resilience in the face of adversity, particularly in the context of her parents’ divorce. Some of the lyrics include: “Mama, I understand your many sleepless nights, when you sit and you think about father, or how you tried to be the perfect wife.”

And while the song doesn’t explicitly mention motherhood, its themes of empowerment and perseverance can be seen as a tribute to the strong women who inspire and support us. “The Best Day” by Taylor Swift This hit by one of the world’s biggest artists captures the essence of cherished memories with a beloved mother.