How to plan an easy Mother's Day brunch

It is once again time to celebrate Mother's Day! With Mother’s Day being celebrated on May 12, this year, it is the perfect opportunity to host a simple yet beautiful brunch.

Motherhood is one of the greatest things in life but it is a job that can be stressful, thankless, and at times, dirty. All the moms in your life, whether they be friends, sisters, cousins, grandparents, or mothers-in-law, deserve to be showered in love, so show them just how much you appreciate all they do with an intimate afternoon filled with flowers, food, and a few laughs. Here is how to plan the perfect Mother's Day brunch.

Treat mom to an unforgettable brunch with a magnificent array of vibrant, delicious dishes perfect for any special occasion. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Stick to a preparation time Brainstorm the menu and work out the logistics days before the event. Start your shopping about two days prior to ensure you are not missing any ingredients. Cook everything the day or night before and reserve the morning for last-minute details. It also helps to label things to ensure your set-up is a simple and smooth process.

Create a colourful brunch spread with home-baked quiche and fresh fruits You could create a dazzling buffet of homemade quiches featuring decadent flavours like bacon and Swiss cheese or roasted red pepper and feta.

You could also complement your savoury creations by laying out bright fruits that will fill the table with colour, such as sweet strawberries, tangy mangoes, and juicy oranges. For added creativity, garnish each plate with a sprinkle of flower petals. Keep the menu simple

Nobody wants to spend hours in the kitchen preparing a meal so keep the menu simple, making sure to add foods mom likes. Pancakes, crepes, or waffles are great choices for a late breakfast. You can use cupcake liners to hold fillings or toppings to make cleaning up a breeze. One other item you can add to the menu is a casserole that can be made the night before. About an hour before you are ready to eat you can pop it in the oven which makes things less hectic in the morning.

Sort out the drinks A necessary, basic element of brunch is coffee, which should be readily available throughout the event. Other than coffee, you can pick and choose some delicious speciality beverages for your menu. For non-drinkers, check out local stores and producers for some unique, healthy juice blends.

And, of course, there is no better time than a celebratory Mother’s Day brunch to enjoy a mimosa. Put on a grand finale with delicious desserts and games End your brunch with tasty desserts, such as luscious tarts, cupcakes, or ice cream sundaes.