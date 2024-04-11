Music, art and comedy take centrestage in Jozi this

The temperatures may be dropping but that doesn’t mean the fun should stop. In fact, with April being Freedom Month, now is the best time to be carefree and attend cool events. This weekend is all about chilled vibes, keeping warm and enjoying the art scene in welcoming spaces.

Growing up in the township, there was a talented woman who knew how to paint but was never taken seriously because of lack of knowledge. So, instead of her art being exhibited across the globe, it ended up in her friend’s dining rooms. However, that is not the case for Mmakgabo Helen Sebidi, who was able to spot an opportunity in the art world and build a career from it. In celebration of her journey as an artist, Sebidi is hosting "Ntlo E Etsamayang" (The Walking House), an exhibition co-curated by Gabriel Baard and Prof. Kim Berman.

"Ntlo E Etsamayang" is a triumphant celebration of Sebidi's artistic journey, confronting themes like self-positioning, power, responsibility and healing. This exhibition reflects on the exchange of knowledge between South Africa and Sweden, highlighting Sebidi's dedication to facilitating communication of the socio-political conditions that govern day-to-day existence. For this exhibition, Sebidi collaborated with the University of Johannesburg Art Gallery in partnership with Everard Read Gallery and the Embassy of Sweden Pretoria.

Mmakgabo Helen Sebidi. As an artist who started as a domestic worker before being taught how to paint by her German employer, Sebidi’s work needed to be celebrated because she built her brand from the ground up and worked hard to be able to secure a Fulbright Scholarship, which led to a tour of America, where she met up with the “stolen people” (African Americans), “the people whose land was taken from them (Native Americans) and those who work the land (farmers and agriculturists)”. “Sebidi's artworks serve as a powerful reminder of the enduring connections forged through artistic expression and cross-cultural dialogue. These artworks not only reclaim lost masterpieces to the public eye but crucially resurrect a critical chapter in the national artistic consciousness. “Each artwork communicates an acute and unbounded search into the relationship between humanism and spiritualism of the contemporary black African lived experience,” reads a statement to media.

Where: UJ Art Gallery on the University of Johannesburg Kingsway Campus. When: April 6 to May 17 Cost: Free. Contact 011 559 2556 or send an email to [email protected] to RSVP.

The Provenance II Whether you are a fashion, music, literature or art lover, you must check out the “The Provenance II”, currently exhibiting at the Constitution Hill. Curated by Lukhanyo Mdingi and Banele Khoza, The Provenance II is an art exhibition that focuses on the preservation of archives, looking into the deep lineage of Bantu indigeneity and Black Consciousness in South Africa.

A collage from the Provenance || exhibition. In this exhibition, an internationally acclaimed fashion designer delves into three themes: textiles, literature and music. “This edition of The Provenance encourages a curious inquiry into the role of colonialism and mission work in South Africa’s history and how the introduction of certain frameworks across these three themes have become integrated into our forms of expression- always with the foundation of indigeneity at the centre,” said Mdingi. Where: Constitution Hill, 11 Kotze Street, Braamfontein, Women’s Jail Exhibition Wing, Johannesburg.

When: Currently on until June 17, from 11am Cost: Free. 11th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards

Comedy is art because you have to be a different kind of funny to make everyone in the room laugh, and Savanna is honouring those exceptional comedians. The 11th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards will be hosted by Mpho Popps Modikoane. Mpho Popps will be hosting the 11th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards. Picture: File. This is one event you don’t want to miss as a comedy lover, where you’ll get to dress up and watch your favourite comedians get recognised for their work.

Where: Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City. When: Saturday, April 13, at 8pm Cost: Tickets start from R195 through Computicket.

Abdullah Ibrahim at Time Square This weekend is special for jazz lovers because they will be seeing the legendary Abdullah Ibrahim in Pretoria. Abdullah Ibrahim will be performing at Time Square. On Sunday, Ibrahim will be performing live at the SunBet Arena, Time Square Menlyn Maine.

And since he’s turning 90 this year, the singer will be performing everything extraordinary from his catalogue. From his timeless classics to his latest compositions, Ibrahim's performance is set to transcend boundaries, blending influences from his South African roots with elements of jazz, blues and beyond. This experience will be one of a kind because it will be his first time performing in five years. As the last surviving member of a generation of truly global jazz giants, Ibrahim wants to take his guests on an unforgettable journey.