Mzansi is divided over Lady Du offering to help ‘desperate’ mom who stole diapers

A video of a “desperate” young woman allegedly found stealing diapers at a retail store has sparked a debate about romanticising criminality in South Africa. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, amapiano star Duduzile “Lady Du” Ngwenya pleaded with her fans to help her locate the woman in the video, so she can provide assistance.

In the video clip shared on social media, the woman is seen standing in the middle of the busy retail store, removing the diapers that were concealed on her body as the retail staff continued to scold her for stealing. One staff member is heard saying,: “We are tired of these criminals ... she must pay for these diapers that she stole.” Instead of solely focusing on the alleged crime, Lady Du said she wanted to understand the circumstances that may have led to the alleged crime and offer help.

“Please don’t get my post wrong I don’t condone theft, but if this was clothes or something that she wanted for herself I’d understand, I’d like you guys to help me locate this lady I’d like to buy her pampers for her child,” Lady Du wrote on Instagram. “It is so sad that we as women can humiliate each other like this. It’s tough and I’m honestly not condoning her stealing ways but this is sooo heartbreaking.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) In response to Lady Du’s post, many, including local celebrities, heeded the call to try to assist the struggling mother.

Reality TV star Gogo Maweni wrote: “Please let’s locate her and help her. I would be more than happy to donate.” Radio personality Lerato Kganyago commented: “I also felt two ways about it! It’s not right at all. But when I heard it was for her baby, eish.” Actress Zinzi Nsele added: “Oh I pray you find her please 🙏🏽. I would love to donate too.”

Artist Kemoratile Kitso Kim M shared: “She didn’t steal perfume or lingerie or whatever. She stole diapers. Let’s have humanity. It’s wrong but no mother would just leave her child to have no diapers. “Any mother would sacrifice putting herself in danger and risk getting caught just so her kid can have diapers. This is really heartbreaking 😢.” A few hours later, the musician expressed her gratitude to her fans for helping her find the young mother.

Lady Du said the woman is currently “traumatised” as a result of suffering public humiliation at the hands of the retail staff, who, according to Lady Du, could have handled the situation with dignity. She wrote: “Guys, I found (name) and I will be going to her place tomorrow. She has three kids. Currently traumatised by what happened. “We need to help more people. I’ll send her details tomorrow after I meet with her.

“Someone must discipline the staff (members) for what they did to her.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) While Lady Du’s intention may be to provide assistance to someone in need, some argue that it sends the message that stealing is acceptable if someone is in dire straits. One Instagram user who goes by the name, Southy_Girlza said: “But we also can’t reward criminality. Theft is theft. What’s different about someone pickpocketing your phone to sell and buy food? Wrong is wrong people.”