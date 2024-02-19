Mzansi reacts to Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch split

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch have “mutually” decided to part ways.
The renowned South African actress confirmed the end of her relationship with the soccer luminary in an Instagram post.
She wrote: “Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life #NewBeginnings.”
Moreover, the news spread swiftly through various media channels, including the prominent news and gossip outlet @MDNnewss, which shared the update on X, stating: “It ended in tears for Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch..💔😭“
It ended in tears for Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch..💔😭
Mzansi didn’t hesitate to add their two cents.
@thabelomaanda commented: “I have a feeling the relationship has been over 🙃.”
@ChrisExcel102 wrote: “Lorch dumped Natasha so he can chew the millions of Sundowns in peace with the baddies …What a King..”
@MissLihleM commented: “We all knew this would be the outcome. Even stevie wonder can see that lotch still wants to play around🤷🏽♀️. The guy still has another 10 years in him before he settles down😬.”
While @Siya_Ndlumbini sarcastically wrote: “What a focused gent, now he's got all freedom with the Baddies.”
What a focused gent, now he's got all freedom with the Baddies
Others joked about Thahane “choosing” Orlando Pirates over Lorch.
@Moshe_Meso commented: “Girl must be a real die hard Orlando Pirates fan 🏴☠️.”
@VendaVendor also commented: “I respect her loyalty for Orlando Pirates. Commendable.”
@Mhlontlo10 wrote: “If he only had stayed in Orlando, he would still be in a relationship.”
If he only had stayed in Orlando, he would still be in a relationship.