Mzansi reacts to Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch split

The renowned South African actress confirmed the end of her relationship with the soccer luminary in an Instagram post.

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch have “mutually” decided to part ways.

She wrote: “Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life #NewBeginnings.”

Moreover, the news spread swiftly through various media channels, including the prominent news and gossip outlet @MDNnewss, which shared the update on X, stating: “It ended in tears for Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch..💔😭“

It ended in tears for Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch..💔😭 pic.twitter.com/KwX1ihyPmi — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) February 19, 2024

Mzansi didn’t hesitate to add their two cents.