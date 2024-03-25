Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee and Unathi’s ‘friendly’ videos

SOCIAL media interactions between Unathi Nkayi and Prince Kaybee have ignited rumours of a possible romantic relationship. Fans were intrigued after Nkayi posted a video of herself riding at the back of Kaybee's motorcycle. Nkayi tried to keep her personal life private despite rumours of a potential relationship with Kaybee.

However, speculation reignited when the former “Idols SA” judge shared videos on Instagram of her spending time with Kaybee and his son, Miliano. These clips hinted at a bond between the two that goes beyond friendship. Nkayi has also said she had attended an event commemorating Kaybee's latest collaboration with Aeronautica Militare, a well-known brand. “Flew down to Durban earlier this week to celebrate @princekaybee_sa and his new collaboration with @aeronauticamilitaresa,” she said, accompanied by a heartfelt message of support.

“A great evening spent with his friends and family. Proud of you buddy.” To which Kaybee wrote: “LOVE YOU FOREVER ❤️.” But who knows? Platonic relationships have become more common over the years, and when someone says “buddy”, it could just mean that, right?

Well, Mzansi just couldn’t help but embrace the idea of the two being a couple. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) @walt_amushka said: “Ai guys @unathi.co is a gone girl , they must just making it official plus they look nice together…. Love always wins.” @givo_olg commented: “Something is cooking buddy lami😂❤️🔥.”

@couragersithole commented: “Its divine, its priceless,its gorgeous its everything on one picture🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) @sandisiwemathe wrote: “You are such a nurturer and lover😍 love the third frame❤️.” “😍 This is beautiful to watch. Also can we talk about how stunning you look? Yasss🔥🔥🔥🔥,” @mbarlie_nyembe wrote.

While another fan wrote: “I am feeling big Track is coming. And it’s going to be hit ever. I can’t wait 👏👏👏👏👏👏.” However, Kaybee set the record straight and took to X: “Lol shame man, every woman in my life I sleep with. It doesn’t matter but Unathi has been a friend for years.🫶🏾, Love her to bits❤️.” Lol shame man, every woman in my life I sleep with. It doesn’t matter but Unathi has been a friend for years.🫶🏾, Love her to bits❤️ https://t.co/DtfRFCwpKL — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 24, 2024 But Mzansi has has no chill, @Themba_Taylor said: “You guys have been spending a lot of time together latel …You can't blame the public for thinking you guys are starting to become way more than friends.