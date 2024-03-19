Liema evicted from ‘Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha’ but she didn’t leave empty-handed

Another “Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha” housemate, who had the potential to win the game, has been evicted. Liema, who was been a fan favourite, was given two options on Monday evening, March 18, to either walk away with R250 000 cash and leave the house or remain and compete for the R2 million.

She chose the moolah, and people were shocked because she had a huge fan base, and since Yolanda was out, she stood a greater chance of being this season’s winner. “She traded 2 million for R250K, nah, I’m disappointed. Liema should’ve known she was a strong competitor,” said @Tumi27543288. @Boitume18424080 added “I’m so hurt watching you and voting for you was a huge and much needed distraction in my life.

“The past two months have been a roller-coaster ride of emotions watching you grow right before my eyes, wish you nothing but the best. #Liema #BBMzansi, the girl you can’t ignore bowing out.” However, many supported Liema’s decision because, unlike the previously evicted housemates, she walked away with something. “I wholeheartedly thought #Liema would’ve won, but at least she left the house with a prize and not empty-handed. She was in the house and didn’t know how strong she was outside. Most people would’ve taken the money as well, so yeah,” said @Gg8487989629650.