Mzansi tired of Shebeshxt's ongoing violent acts: ‘He should be arrested’

In March, controversial rapper Shebeshxt found himself in yet another violent incident that made headlines across social media platforms. Shebeshxt grabbed headlines for supposedly slapping a fan really hard. He later apologised in a video that spread like wildfire online.

However, it appears Shebeshxt just can't stay away from trouble. Once again, he's found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. This time, he left fans stunned and appalled at a live performance. No surprises her, considering his past behaviour. In a video circulating on social media, Shebeshxt can be seen brandishing what appears to be a firearm while on stage, directing it towards the roaring crowd.

The shocking footage sparked an outrage, with many expressing grave concern over the rapper's reckless behaviour. While some individuals speculated that the firearm in question may have been a harmless prop or toy, the action can’t be underplayed. Popular X user @ChrisExcel102 shared: “Shebeshxt got robbed by Phori he kept quiet now he’s busy pulling out a Gun on fans 😭😭”

Shebeshxt got robbed by Phori he kept quiet now he’s busy pulling out a Gun on fans 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MvtQp3HiAv — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) April 6, 2024 @Themba_Taylor wrote: “Just imagine if that gun was a soft trigger and him accidentally pulling it while he was slipping. The law needs to take course towards him for this.” Just imagine if that gun was a soft trigger and him accidentally pulling it while he was slipping. The law needs to take course towards him for this pic.twitter.com/HUFsJAytCs — Taylor 𝕏 (@Themba_Taylor) April 6, 2024 “And people are still going to hype to his energy and get influenced by such menace,“@Melusi_Mokone wrote. And people are still going to hype to his energy and get influenced by such menace pic.twitter.com/U3ICdWB2WL — Melusi Thato Mokone (@Melusi_Mokone) April 6, 2024 @SupaJacks commented: “Heheheee! My G always intimidating and beating up his fans. It must be hard being the dude's number one eyy.”