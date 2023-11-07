Mzansi weighs in on Xolani Khumalo being axed from Moja Love crime-fighting show

In a shocking turn of events, crime fighter Xolani Khumalo will not be returning as the presenter of the popular show “Sizok’thola” on Moja Love. The channel released a statement last Friday confirming that Khumalo will not be returning as the show’s presenter.

The statement read: “Moja Love TV Channels has terminated its relationship with Mr Xolani Khumalo, presenter of one of the channel’s leading shows, ‘Sizok’thola’. The channel will not be commenting on any matters relating to Mr Khumalo at this stage.” Khumalo is facing a murder charge in connection with an incident during the show’s taping. The incident occurred in July when the show’s crew confronted an alleged drug dealer, who tragically died. This led to concerns about contamination of crime scenes, failed prosecutions of known drug lords and other unfortunate incidents.

Moja Love statement: Facebook Following the release of the statement, the Xolani Khumalo Foundation, for a #DrugFreeSouth Africa expressed their disappointment over being blind-sided by the channel. They responded with: “The Xolani Khumalo Foundation acknowledges the press statement issued by Moja TV Channels, in which they announced their decision to ‘terminate’ their association with Xolani Khumalo. This statement was made unilaterally and without prior consultation. Xolani Foundation Xolani Khumalo Foundation: X “Xolani Khumalo and the Foundation were under the impression that negotiations were ongoing with both the company and the channel.

“Regrettably, Xolani Khumalo has been unable to establish contact with the company’s representatives for any comments or further discussions. The release of the statement and the issues it raises came as a surprise and are, indeed, unfortunate. “Nevertheless, despite Moja TV Channels choosing to communicate their stance through the media, Xolani Khumalo and the Foundation acknowledge and respect their decision.” Moja Love statement: Facebook Netizens were not pleased with how things went down with the television presenter and, soon after, the channel followed up with another statement to clear up any confusion that the public might have.

The channel expressed their decision not to continue working with Khumalo due to these issues, as well as questions regarding his knowledge and involvement in unlawful incidents. The channel also demanded answers about the beneficiaries of his foundation, which he launched after the success of “Sizok’thola”. While Khumalo claimed he was not consulted about the termination of his contract, he warned that drug dealers should not celebrate just yet.

With his exit from the show, it remains to be seen how Moja Love will continue their mission to crack down on crime and bring law and order back into communities. He is going to multiply 🇿🇦🇿🇦 we are Xolani Khumalo. pic.twitter.com/Wq4uuINVgr — Mzee EC 🇿🇦 (@ec_mz01) November 3, 2023 This is what netizens had to say in support of Xolani Khumalo: @n-makhubele wrote: “Xolani Khumalo deserves more support than what he's being served.”

@PhilMphela said: “The worrying part about Xolani Khumalo being dropped by Moja Love is that he has not only lost his job. “He has lost the security that came with his job. No more bodyguards, unless he can afford to retain them. “He also now loses the legal backing of SiyayaTV (Moja Love) in his murder case.”

@JohnsonAwella said: “I wish everybody in South Africa who was an avid viewer of Xolani Khumalo’s show "Sizok'thola" has access to X (Twitter), we come together as ibandla and cancel this channel!! “Coz it’s clear they don'’ care of the well-being and security of their employer’s!!” Imagine risking your life like Xolani Khumalo the next thing they distance themselves from you 💔Not fair at all



I hope he is safe where ever he is 💔 — #fikz (@Fikz_the_Cook) November 3, 2023 @Joy_Zelda said: “This is a guy who has an pending case of Rabe yet his still allowed to have a show on Moja Love #Uyajola99 not only did he killed many children but each season his show returns, Xolani Khumalo is attending the same case for murder but his contract got terminated its a Shame.”