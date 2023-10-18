Nandi Madida’s cute response to throwback interview of Zakes Bantwini

Media personality Nandi Madida had Instagram followers swoon when she shared a heartfelt video clip of an interview her husband Zakes Bantwini had on Podcast and Chill with MacG. Even thought the interview dates back to February 2021, the relevance still shines through in all the love the couple serve constantly.

Nandi captioned the post with a simple, “Thank You”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida) In the interview, MacG asked Bantwini, real name Zakhele Madida, what it is that he loved about Madida. In a blink, the Grammy Award winner replied: “Is there anything not to love about my wife”.

He continues to give Madida her flowers as he honoured her values. The 43-year-old “Osama” hit-maker said: “That woman is everything. I wish people knew how many fights and money she lost in trying to push for that natural hair. “To fight for Africans, I mean this one time, she wrote a tweet and she was just about to get this one endorsement and it was an international one, it wasn’t like South African, it was an international brand and the deal was negotiated in dollars in the (United) States, but she tweeted about injustices that are happening in America, and then they said she must delete her tweet but she refused because that was how she felt and she didn’t get the endorsement and it was such a lot of money.

“I told her to delete it but she refused, she wasn’t swayed by money, she can go somewhere and motivate for free and leave a gig that is supposed to pay her because it does not represent what she feels it represents.” He concluded: “So she is never on any platform she doesn’t want to be in. If something isn’t pushing African or girls forward, she is not part of it, no matter how much you are going to pay her.” Followers adored the couple’s chemistry:

u_sis_wakho wrote: “A man that can answer this question without mentioning anything about what you do for him? Not once did he mention anything about himself. He’s a keeper🤞🏽❤️.” ilove_enhle wrote: “Your husband just made us fall for you even more. 🥺❤️” mtgandawa wrote: “When a woman is loved she’s a force to be reckoned with😍👏.”