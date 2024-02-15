Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr to entertain Joburgers this weekend

Valentine’s Day might be over but the “month of love” is set to be commemorated throughout February. If you were too busy this week to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, there are still plenty of events to make up for it this weekend.

And, if you are just looking to let your hair down and party into the early hours of the morning, the City of Gold has got you covered. Here are some of the events taking place in Joburg this weekend. “In The City Presents Ayra Starr and friends”

Internationally renowned and Nigerian born music sensation Ayra Starr, who recently attended the Grammy Awards as an official nominee, will be performing in SA. She is set to entertain Joburgers with her infectious afrobeat and R&B sounds, which have made her a global sensation. The musician, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, will headline the "In The City" show in the Joburg inner city on Saturday.

The event is in association with Steyn Entertainment and Flying Fish, and is supported by Maybelline. The 21-year-old will perform at the Cape Town edition of the event on Friday night, before making her way to Constitutional Hill in The City of Gold. Other artists who will also be part of the concerts include Daliwonga, Musa Keys, Cuito, Una Rams and Kat Upendi.

The VIP experience for In “The City Presents Ayra Starr and friends” includes premium views and access to watch the show in a limited and exclusive space at the venue. All VIP guests will also receive two complimentary drinks upon arrival and have access to a private bar. The musician has made waves in the music industry with hit songs like “Away” “Bloody Samaritan” and “Rush”.

She was recently nominated for her first Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category. Please note that no under-18s will be allowed at the event. Where: Constitutional Hill, 1 Fox street, Ferreiras Dorp, Johannesburg.

When: Saturday, February 17, from 4pm to 10pm. Cost: Tickets start from R499 and are available through Quicket. Parkhurst in Johannesburg will host the ‘Bubbles and Berries’ event this weekend. Picture: Instagram. Parkhurst 4th Ave Bubbles and Berries

As Valentines celebrations continue throughout February, a culinary delight awaits Joburgers this weekend. Parkhurst's 4th Ave will host its “Bubbles and Berries” event on Saturday and are inviting all foodies to attend. “Join us for a delightful fusion of bubbles and berries, accompanied by mouth-watering deli stands and handcrafted treasures,” event organisers said.

“Our local restaurants will serve up street food and their regular sit-down menu.” Meanwhile, champagne enthusiasts will get a chance to savour bubbles from 18 different labels. There will also be prosecco, sparkling wines and non-alcoholic bubbly drinks, as well as an opportunity to do some shopping in this popular part of Parkhurst.

The event will also cater to the youngsters as it will have a designated play area. “Everyone is welcome, and tickets are only required for bubbly tasting,” organisers added. Where: 4th Avenue, Parkhurst, Johannesburg.

When: Saturday, February 17, from 11am to 5pm. Cost: R350. The ‘sip and paint’ initiative has been growing in popularity across the world. Picture: Instagram. Galentine's Day Sip and Paint

Valentines doesn’t necessarily have to be about just romantic love. It can also be an occasion to embrace all the other relationships you hold dear in your life. This includes friendships and this Saturday, the Galentine's Day Sip and Paint gathering will allow attendees to reconnect and celebrate this type of love in a unique way.

“Join us for an evening of laughter, creativity, and heartfelt conversations, as you and your gal pals rediscover the joy of painting together in our inviting studio ambiance,” the event’s organisers said. “Toast to cherished bonds with delightful sips and let the canvas become a colourful reflection of your enduring friendship.” They added that at the event, attendees can enjoy some beverages, while they express their artistic side and get their creative juices flowing in the company of loved ones.

No under-18s will be allowed at the Galentine's Day Sip and Paint. Where: Kongo Art Studio, 73 Juta street, Braamfontein. When: Saturday, February 17 from 11am to 1pm.

Cost: R450 per person which includes a painting package, a bottle of wine and a bunch of flowers. Archery is a unique skill of shooting a bow and arrow. Picture: Instagram. Introduction to Archery at Zoo Lake This weekend, learn the unique skill of shooting a bow and arrow at Zoo Lake.

Also known as archery, these introductory lessons by skilled professionals are just once-off, with no further commitment required. “Our experienced and qualified coaches will take you through the range safety procedure, how to handle the equipment correctly and how to shoot a bow effectively,” the organisers said. They added that while some theory is involved, there will also be plenty of time to shoot some arrows.

This archery lesson is for those 10 years and older. All participants will be required to complete an indemnity form on arrival. Those under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or legal guardian complete the indemnity form on their behalf. Where: Zoo Lake, Saxonwold, Johannesburg.